Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him
The Philadelphia Eagles are in full control in their NFL Divisional Round matchup. That won’t stop Nick Sirianni from yelling... The post WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
NFL World Saddened By Josh Allen Development
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' season has come to a sad end. Joe Burrow and the Bengals won with ease in Buffalo on Sunday, ending Allen's season in the process. The loss is clearly impacting Allen, who had Super Bowl aspirations. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Allen sat at his ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa predicted he would be fined for comments he made about officiating after the team’s playoff loss last week, and he was proven correct Saturday. Bosa received a $55,546 fine for multiple instances of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fine included two separate... The post Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
Look: Official's Penalty Call Going Viral During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The first half of the Chiefs-Jaguars game this Saturday has featured just about everything you could possibly imagine. During the second quarter of action, Chad Henne completed a pass to Travis Kelce for a fresh set of downs. Arden Key had a late hit on the play. Before the officiating ...
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
CFB world reacts to major Georgia news
The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
