For the second straight game, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson produced at least 30 points, and for the second straight game, Kansas men’s basketball took the loss. After dropping a career-high 38 points on Tuesday against Kansas State, Wilson found similar success on the floor in Saturday’s contest against TCU, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 4-for-9 from behind the arc to post 30 points on the day. But it once again wasn’t enough to pull the Jayhawks ahead of the Horned Frogs.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO