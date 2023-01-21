Read full article on original website
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks drop third straight in loss to Baylor
Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer's 19 first-half points guided the Bears to a home win. The loss would be the third straight for the Jayhawks as they fell 75-69 on Monday night. Cryer's explosion helped guide the Bears to a 41-34 halftime lead. The Jayhawks struggled to stay in the...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas Pole Vault highlights Washburn Rust Buster Meet
A group of Kansas track and field athletes won three events on Saturday at the Washburn Rust Buster in Topeka, including first-place finishes in the men's pole vault, men's 800-meter and women's pole vault. Sophomore pole vaulter Clayton Simms, entering the competition ranked ninth in the NCAA, tied his personal...
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks struggle defensively in loss to TCU
After scoring 30 points in the 83-60 home loss to TCU, redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson started his press conference with a straightforward statement. “We just got to take pride in guarding,” Wilson said. The Frogs never seemed to be uncomfortable; they shot 54.4% from the field and scored 42...
University Daily Kansan
Wilson’s 30-piece no match against TCU’s shooting efficiency
For the second straight game, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson produced at least 30 points, and for the second straight game, Kansas men’s basketball took the loss. After dropping a career-high 38 points on Tuesday against Kansas State, Wilson found similar success on the floor in Saturday’s contest against TCU, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 4-for-9 from behind the arc to post 30 points on the day. But it once again wasn’t enough to pull the Jayhawks ahead of the Horned Frogs.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas dominates home opener versus Wichita State
The Jayhawks’ home opener at the Jayhawk Tennis Center this Saturday culminated in a 6-1 Kansas victory. Leading through the doubles portion of the day, all through the six singles matches, Kansas’ super-senior No. 26 Malkia Ngounoue comfortably handled the Shockers in their first dual of the 2022-2023 season.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas goes cold from the field in second loss in a row
Offensive production ended up being one of the most significant issues for Kansas men’s basketball, falling to TCU for their second loss in a row. Kansas shot 23-of-59 from the field, going 7-of-21 from 3-point range. TCU shot much better, going 31-of-57 from the field, and 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas falls to No. 18 Iowa State in road matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a road loss at the hands of the No. 18 Iowa State 64-50. The difference in playstyles was evident throughout the game. Iowa State came out firing from the three-point line while Kansas attempted to establish dominance in the paint. Both teams struggled to find their...
University Daily Kansan
Swim and dive fall to Arkansas in dual meet
The swim and dive team came up short with a 181-112 loss in their dual meet against Arkansas on Saturday at the Arkansas Natatorium. In the matchup on Friday, the swimmers competed in 14 unscored events while the divers competed in two scored dives: the one-meter and three-meter platform dives.
