Saturday's Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed G Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Dave Sears assistant general manager.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted TE Nick Bowers and OT Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OL Aviante Collins to the active roster. Waived CB Trayvon Mullen. Promoted CB Xavier Rhodes and OL Brock Hoffman to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Chris Harris defensive passing game coordinator and corner back coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Joona Koppanen from Providence (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C James Hamblin from Bakersfield (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Aatu Raty from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Logan Lambdin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL) on loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Ryan Francis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Alex Ierullo from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Kaden Fulcher to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled D Tyson Feist from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Orrin Centazzo to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita LW Michal Stinil two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Allen. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Wichita.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired F Eduards Tralmaks.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Branden Makara.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Suspended F Jordan Kaplan.

