Saturday's Transactions
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed G Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Dave Sears assistant general manager.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted TE Nick Bowers and OT Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OL Aviante Collins to the active roster. Waived CB Trayvon Mullen. Promoted CB Xavier Rhodes and OL Brock Hoffman to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Chris Harris defensive passing game coordinator and corner back coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Joona Koppanen from Providence (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C James Hamblin from Bakersfield (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Aatu Raty from Bridgeport (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Logan Lambdin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL) on loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Ryan Francis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Alex Ierullo from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Kaden Fulcher to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled D Tyson Feist from Orlando (ECHL) loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Orrin Centazzo to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Wichita LW Michal Stinil two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Allen. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Wichita.
MAINE MARINERS — Acquired F Eduards Tralmaks.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Branden Makara.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Suspended F Jordan Kaplan.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
