Cal out to extend Oregon State’s lengthy road skid

California and Oregon State will look to halt skids at the other’s expense on Sunday afternoon when the Pac-12 rivals meet in Berkeley, Calif.

A losing streak is nothing new for the Golden Bears (3-16, 2-6), who began the season with 12 straight setbacks. Now, they find themselves mired in a three-game slide following an 87-58 loss to Oregon on Wednesday.

“This was as bad a game as we’ve had all season,” said forward Lars Thiemann, who boasts team-best averages in points (11.0) and rebounds (6.2) for California.

“We didn’t find a rhythm on offense. We couldn’t really be effective against the press.”

It’s a familiar refrain for California, which has been held under 60 points on 10 occasions.

Freshman ND Okafor scored a team-high 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor on Wednesday.

California played its fifth consecutive game without Devin Askew, who has been sidelined with a foot/ankle injury.

The Golden Bears, however, can hang their hat on a few positives heading into Sunday’s showdown. They have recorded all three of their wins at home in 2022-23 and have won 10 of the last 11 games when Oregon State pays a visit to Berkeley.

Speaking of road issues, the Beavers (7-12, 1-7) have lost 25 in a row away from home. Overall, they have dropped six straight games to plummet toward the bottom of the conference.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 11 points in Oregon State’s 67-46 setback to Stanford on Thursday.

The Beavers did themselves no favors by committing 17 turnovers, shooting 34.1 percent from the floor and enduring a near-12-minute stretch of failing to score a basket during the second half.

“They out-toughed us. Now we’re going to play a team that might be more physical than Stanford on Sunday,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said, per the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “Really, it’s going to be what’s inside your chest cavity, and we’ll be very brutally honest when we watch the film and we’ll challenge the guys to be better.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: