Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
Passengers Cause Shocking Malfunction On Disney World Ride
It will be no surprise to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or non-Disney theme park Guests to learn that theme parks can get a bit crowded. Long wait times — sometimes hours long — have unfortunately become the norm in many theme parks, and particularly in Disney Parks.
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Beyoncé's Dubai Performance Caught on Camera Despite Strict Guidelines
In the digital era, not even Beyoncé can beat cell phones -- her performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people ... despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer's down in the UAE, where she's been booked for a show at (or near)...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes
Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run
Bio-digital jazz, man.
Debris From “Racist” Disney Ride Selling For Thousands
The wait time for Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort soared to a record-breaking 220 minutes on Sunday, the last day before the iconic log flume ride closes. The Song of the South (1946) themed water ride and its Disneyland Resort counterpart will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024, though a closing date has not been announced for the attraction at Disneyland Park.
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
Lawsuit Alleges Disneyland Cast Members Laughed at Disabled Woman Before Deadly Fall, TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Member Preview Dates Announced, Disney100 Retro Cereals, & More: Daily Recap (1/18/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure
Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
Disney World May Be Postponing Skyliner Closure
Walt Disney World Resort has been warning Guests to prepare for upcoming work on the Disney Skyliner transportation system, scheduled for January 22-29, 2023. Now, however, all mention of the closure has been suddenly removed from the official Skyliner webpage. It is worth noting that closure details remain on individual resort hotel and theme park pages.
5 hotels to try that are within walking distance of Disneyland
Staying within walking distance of Disneyland allows park goers easier access to get back to their hotels, as well as spend more time in the parks. Here are five hotels near Disneyland I would recommend for your vacation.
Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster Nominated for Awards
So not a lot of us will have the opportunity to check out the amazing adventure that is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which we call the Star Wars Hotel, but it’s really SO much more. The 2-night interactive adventure takes guests to a galaxy far, far away for an...
Disney Closes Iconic Attraction For Indefinite Amount of Time
It’s officially closed. Disneyland is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world,” and the soon-to-be retimed Splash Mountain. There are so many choices Guests can choose from that deciding what to wait in line for may prove difficult, especially when considering how crowded not just the Disneyland Resort but the Disney Parks in general.
Exterior of New Disney Vacation Club Tower Coming Along at Disneyland Hotel
A few months after the highest beam of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel was installed, construction continues on the new Disney Vacation Club tower. The entire tower is surrounded by scaffolding and wrapped in black scrim. The tower will be right next to the iconic E-Ticket Pool and its Monorail...
