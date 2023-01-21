ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres’ three-goal third period sinks Ducks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422ZbP_0kMn8cED00

Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored two goals each for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

Ilya Lyubushkin had three assists for his first NHL three-point game and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for the Sabres, who have earned points in three straight games (2-0-1).

Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, Simon Benoit also scored and John Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks, who were coming off a 5-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Olofsson scored on a one-timer off a centering pass from Lyubushkin for a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period. He scored his 21st goal of the season on a breakaway to extend the lead to 5-3 at 8:07.

Krebs scored with a wrist shot to extend the lead to 6-3 at 13:40.

Dylan Cozens, who scored 12 seconds into overtime in a 3-2 win against the visiting New York Islanders on Thursday, gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead when he faked a centering pass to get around Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg and scored from in close at 9:53 of the first period.

Buffalo, which came in 2-for-22 on the power play in the previous seven games, scored on its first man-advantage when Alex Tuch dropped the puck to Jeff Skinner in the high slot and he scored for a 2-0 lead at 17:39 of the first.

Zegras beat Luukkonen up high on the short side off a rush to cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:47 of the second. He tied it 2-2 at 8:14 of the second, hitting the top right corner of the net from the slot.

Zegras extended his point streak to a career-high five games (five goals, four assists).

The Sabres moved back ahead 3-2 at 10:49 of the second when Rasmus Dahlin’s wraparound try went off the skate of Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg and Krebs scored off the deflection.

Benoit tied it 3-3 when he surprised Luukkonen with a wrist shot from above the right circle at 15:29 of the second.

Dahlin and Tuch had two assists each. Dahlin has 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists), second among NHL defensemen.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
FOX Sports

Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night

The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves a little bit of a cushion. Obviously, we wanted to play a better 60-minute game than that, but we ended up with the win.” Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Longmont Leader

MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy