Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
Anthony Edwards Was Inspired By Girlfriend Before Impressive 44-Point Performance
Anthony Edwards had the ultimate inspiration to go off and dominate the Houston Rockets.
"Even Jordan did not play with that type of effort every single night" - Charles Barkley praises Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Hall-of-Famer had kind words for the Bucks superstar.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA World Reacts to Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Incident
A shocking scene broke out at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night between the former NFL star, the Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s father.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game
Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn once said the two greatest plays he ever saw in basketball happened in one game. The post Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James has a strong message for the Jalen Hurts haters during Eagles-Giants matchup
Jalen Hurts has proven to be more than just a system quarterback, and as the Eagles star continues his near-perfect first half of action against the Giants, he got the attention of the NBA’s biggest star. After helping Philadelphia jump out to a 14-0 lead over the Giants in...
Heat Emerging As Knicks’ Cam Reddish Trade Suitor
The New York Knicks will surely look to move on from Cam Reddish ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He has emerged as one of the top names to watch in terms of realistic names that could be on the move. Reddish is having a disappointing season, with averages of...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considering Trade For Kelly Olynyk And Malik Beasley
In southern Florida, the Miami Heat are finally getting their act together after a rough start to the season. 6-4 in their last 10, the Heat are up to the 6th seed in the East with a 25-22 record through 47 games. Still, there is a sense that the Heat...
"I’m gonna live to regret this" - Jerry Reinsdorf disrespected Michael Jordan over $30 million deal extension
The Bulls owner really let MJ know how he felt about the deal.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About Anthony Edwards Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
