Police: 1 dead, another injured after being hit by truck during dispute

A man is dead and a woman was injured after being struck by a truck as its driver was fleeing a "dispute with several people," Fairfield Township police said.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Canal Road where they found a man and woman injured after being hit by a driver in a truck that left the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton where he later died. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victims knew the two men in the truck, and they were located at another location.

Those men told police that there was a dispute involving multiple people — including the victims — at a nearby house. The two men said they were attempting to leave the house after being threatened with a gun, and the two were injured while the truck was fleeing, police said.

Police did not say if any charges have been made against anyone.

The identities of anyone involved have not been released as police said the incident remains under investigation.

