ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

Police: 1 dead, another injured after being hit by truck during dispute

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ExEc_0kMn8QaN00

A man is dead and a woman was injured after being struck by a truck as its driver was fleeing a "dispute with several people," Fairfield Township police said.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Canal Road where they found a man and woman injured after being hit by a driver in a truck that left the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton where he later died. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victims knew the two men in the truck, and they were located at another location.

Those men told police that there was a dispute involving multiple people — including the victims — at a nearby house. The two men said they were attempting to leave the house after being threatened with a gun, and the two were injured while the truck was fleeing, police said.

Police did not say if any charges have been made against anyone.

The identities of anyone involved have not been released as police said the incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE:
OSHP: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri taken into custody in Butler County
Consulate: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Hamilton man's fiancée and her family
River City Correctional Center focusing more on security and higher-risk offenders

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio assault suspect still on the loose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fox 19

4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit

A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10. The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was stopped at eastbound I-10 near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m. There's no information on why the pursuit started. Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. The post Vehicle pursued by police stopped on I-10 near Bob Hope exit appeared first on KESQ.
CBS Minnesota

Man shot, killed in St. Cloud apartment, no arrests

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on Tuesday.Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man had been shot, and died at the scene despite life-saving measures.Authorities believe the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and no one has been arrested.The victim's identity will be released at a later time. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI

SPARTA, NJ -   Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14.  Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests.  She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters.  After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy