ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Hall Of Famer Ed Reed No Longer Set To Coach Bethune-Cookman

By Jason Hall
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEELW_0kMn8KXF00
Photo: Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced Saturday (January 21) that he will no longer take over as the head coach of the Bethune-Cookman University football team after negotiations fell through.

"After weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes," Reed said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. "I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Bethune-Cookman, a Historically Black College located in Daytona Beach, Florida, announced that Reed, 44, had  "entered an agreement in principle ... to be its 16th head football coach," on December 27, weeks after the program had fired former head coach Terry Sims . The Wildcats had previously won six MEAC championships since 2000, but had two consecutive 2-9 seasons since joining the SWAC in 2021.

Reed retired from his playing career in 2013 and initially began his coaching career as a defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 before joining his alma matter, the University of Miami (FL), as chief of staff in 2020 and being promoted to senior football advisor in 2022. The Louisiana native is widely considered to be one of the greatest safeties in NFL history, having been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and selected as a first-team All-Pro five times; a second-team All-Pro three times; a Pro Bowler nine times and leading the NFL in interceptions three times.

Reed was a member of the Baltimore Ravens ' Super Bowl XLVII team and selected to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout

ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Central Florida educators react to Gov. DeSantis' teachers bill of rights

It's being called an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a teachers bill of rights in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the measure Monday in Jacksonville, which, in part, calls for a billion-dollar increase in teacher salaries this year. "This is a huge, huge package increasing pay for teachers, supporting teaching...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
scottjosephorlando.com

Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
LONGWOOD, FL
beckersasc.com

Surgeon Dr. John Burgers to join Florida Urology Center

John Burgers, MD, has joined Florida Urology Center, an affiliate of US Urology Partners, one of the country's leading providers in urological care. Dr. Burgers joins Florida Urology Center, which is based in Ormond Beach, with three decades of experience practicing and urology and nearly 20 years of robotic surgery experience, according to a Jan. 24 release.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

The differences between HOAs and neighborhood associations

Like many Americans, you may have grown up in a suburban development that was governed by a homeowners’ association — an HOA. While an HOA can be the target of many a complaint, by and large they offer a mechanism to (sometimes) elect representatives, set fees, allocate those fees toward common amenities, and basically function as an elected city government would.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at New Smyrna Speedway

The Official Monster Truckz Chaos Tour is coming to New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna, FL!. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
WSOC Charlotte

Woman in custody after fatally shooting terminally ill husband at Florida hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself inside his room, authorities said. Update 4:35 p.m. EST Jan. 21: During a Saturday afternoon news conference, officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department said the woman was taken into custody after she fatally shot her husband at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bond denied for Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

MIAMI (CBS Miami) A woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach will stay in jail. Ellen Gilland, 76, made her first appearance in a Volusia County court on Sunday. She’s charged with premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
WFBQ Q95

WFBQ Q95

Indianapolis, IN
6K+
Followers
863
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q95 Indy's Classic Rock and Home of The Bob & Tom Show

 https://q95.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy