Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
Clay-Chalkville de-feathers the Eagles, 67-41
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Clay-Chalkville made the eight-mile drive to Center Point and picked up a key area win on the road with a 67-41 rout over the Center Point High School Eagles Friday night. The Cougars were dominant in every aspect of the game; however, it was their defense […]
Springville boys build early lead, dominate Locust Fork, 58-27
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE – The Locust Fork Hornets made the trip to Springville on Friday night to take on the Tigers in a game that would see Springville jump out to a huge lead in the first quarter and never look back, dominating on the defensive side of the ball and playing […]
Lady Huskies get tenth straight win in road game against Chelsea
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor CHELSEA – The Hewitt Trussville lady Huskies are on a roll right now and it does not seem to be slowing down one bit. On Friday night, Chelsea became the next victim on the list for the Huskies in a game that saw the Hewitt defense clamp down at times […]
Husky boys get tough key win on the road against Chelsea, 61-59
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor CHELSEA – The Hewitt Trussville Huskies boys basketball team took the long trip up 280 to Chelsea High School to take on the Hornets on Friday night, looking to get a second straight win on the road. Despite a slow start on the offensive side of the ball and digging […]
Hewitt Trussville’s Katherine Grigsby makes history for Husky Wrestling
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE – When you think of wrestling, your mind may automatically go to professional wrestling with names like Hulk Hogan or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or, for those locally, Bullet Bob Armstrong. You may not think of a Sophomore in high school and, even more, your mind probably doesn’t go […]
tdalabamamag.com
Parker 2024 QB Malik Muhammad working to take next step as a prospect
Parker High School’s junior quarterback, Malik Muhammad has all the tangibles needed to be a D1 quarterback prospect. The 2024 recruit has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, a strong arm and athleticism. He is working to put it all together to take the next step in his recruitment, and turn the attention he is receiving from UAB, Cincinnati, Alabama State and others into offers.
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
North Alabama man, 29, killed in single-vehicle crash
From Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — Alabama State Troopers said a north Alabama man was killed in a Friday night crash in Cullman County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said. James W. Floyd, 29, of Falkville, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford […]
wvtm13.com
Rainy weekend and more Impact Weather ahead for Alabama
Soggy weather for the weekend: rainy periods keep it damp, cool and cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger storm system brings Impact Weather again next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. Chilly, dry air gets replaced by a wetter setup for the weekend,...
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
Jacksonville Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
WHNT-TV
Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide
The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
Talladega Police searching for man missing since October
Talladega Police searching for man missing since October
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0