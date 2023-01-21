ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Clay-Chalkville de-feathers the Eagles, 67-41

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Clay-Chalkville made the eight-mile drive to Center Point and picked up a key area win on the road with a 67-41 rout over the Center Point High School Eagles Friday night. The Cougars were dominant in every aspect of the game; however, it was their defense […]
CENTER POINT, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Parker 2024 QB Malik Muhammad working to take next step as a prospect

Parker High School’s junior quarterback, Malik Muhammad has all the tangibles needed to be a D1 quarterback prospect. The 2024 recruit has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, a strong arm and athleticism. He is working to put it all together to take the next step in his recruitment, and turn the attention he is receiving from UAB, Cincinnati, Alabama State and others into offers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville

The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Rainy weekend and more Impact Weather ahead for Alabama

Soggy weather for the weekend: rainy periods keep it damp, cool and cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger storm system brings Impact Weather again next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. Chilly, dry air gets replaced by a wetter setup for the weekend,...
ALABAMA STATE
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Jacksonville Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
