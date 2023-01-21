Here’s what to do if you’re stopped by a lone male police officer

The Met Police has promised a thorough review of the force’s culture to “root out” corrupt, abusive and misogynistic officers such as David Carrick .

Former PC Carrick admitted to 49 offences across his two decades of service, including 24 counts of rape, making him one of the worst sex offenders in modern history.

The force ignored eight warnings about Carrick’s behaviour with prosecutors saying he exploited his status as a Met officer to abuse his victims.

Here’s what you can do if you’re approached by a lone male police officer .

