Dream acquires G Allisha Gray from Wings for 1st-round picks

The Atlanta Dream have acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sent a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings.

The deal announced Saturday gives the Wings the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, along with the Dream's first-round pick in 2025.

Gray, the WNBA rookie of the year in 2017, heads to Atlanta after a career-best season with the Wings. The 28-year-old guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2022.

“Adding Allisha Gray is a huge step for our organization and we are all celebrating a big win today,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said. “She is one of the best two-way guards in the world and is in the prime of her career. The intensity in her style of play will fit perfectly here in Atlanta."

Gray took home a gold medal at the first 3x3 competition at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

A graduate of Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia, Gray started her college career at North Carolina, but transferred to South Carolina after two seasons.

She helped the Gamecocks win the national championship in 2017, then gave up her final season of eligibility to enter the WNBA draft. Gray was selected fourth overall by the Wings.

The Dream made its second trade of 2023, previously landing three-time all-star guard Danielle Robinson from Indiana for guard Kristy Wallace.

Atlanta still has two picks in the upcoming draft: No. 8 overall in the first round, and a second-rounder at No. 15. Dallas has the third and 11th choices in the first round.

