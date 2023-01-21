ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Hall Of Famer Ed Reed No Longer Set To Coach Bethune-Cookman

By Jason Hall
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEELW_0kMn7eJY00
Photo: Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced Saturday (January 21) that he will no longer take over as the head coach of the Bethune-Cookman University football team after negotiations fell through.

"After weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes," Reed said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. "I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Bethune-Cookman, a Historically Black College located in Daytona Beach, Florida, announced that Reed, 44, had  "entered an agreement in principle ... to be its 16th head football coach," on December 27, weeks after the program had fired former head coach Terry Sims . The Wildcats had previously won six MEAC championships since 2000, but had two consecutive 2-9 seasons since joining the SWAC in 2021.

Reed retired from his playing career in 2013 and initially began his coaching career as a defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 before joining his alma matter, the University of Miami (FL), as chief of staff in 2020 and being promoted to senior football advisor in 2022. The Louisiana native is widely considered to be one of the greatest safeties in NFL history, having been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and selected as a first-team All-Pro five times; a second-team All-Pro three times; a Pro Bowler nine times and leading the NFL in interceptions three times.

Reed was a member of the Baltimore Ravens ' Super Bowl XLVII team and selected to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsOne

Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida

In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.  The post Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida appeared first on NewsOne.
ORLANDO, FL
Advocate

Windows Shot Out at Orlando Gay Bar

After the windows of an Orlando, Fla., LGBTQ+ bar were shot out Wednesday evening, police are characterizing the crime as a bias-motivated attack on the LGBTQ+ business. District Dive, located in Orlando’s Milk District, posted security video to its Facebook page of a man shooting out windows in the Southern Nights complex. The complex is home to several queer establishments, including District Dive, Southern Craft, and the Southern Nights nightclub. The post on District Dive’s page said the complex “was a target of a suspected hate crime.”
ORLANDO, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
visitnsbfl.com

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN THE NEW SMYRNA BEACH AREA

We’re celebrating Black History Month here in the New Smyrna Beach area by featuring three places you can visit that highlight African-American trailblazers in our community. February is a great opportunity to get out and learn more about the history of our area from the voices of those who have been traditionally underrepresented.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings

It's been six years ​since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
southarkansassun.com

Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact

A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
1K+
Followers
832
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy