Hall Of Famer Ed Reed No Longer Set To Coach Bethune-Cookman

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced Saturday (January 21) that he will no longer take over as the head coach of the Bethune-Cookman University football team after negotiations fell through.

"After weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes," Reed said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. "I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Bethune-Cookman, a Historically Black College located in Daytona Beach, Florida, announced that Reed, 44, had  "entered an agreement in principle ... to be its 16th head football coach," on December 27, weeks after the program had fired former head coach Terry Sims . The Wildcats had previously won six MEAC championships since 2000, but had two consecutive 2-9 seasons since joining the SWAC in 2021.

Reed retired from his playing career in 2013 and initially began his coaching career as a defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 before joining his alma matter, the University of Miami (FL), as chief of staff in 2020 and being promoted to senior football advisor in 2022. The Louisiana native is widely considered to be one of the greatest safeties in NFL history, having been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and selected as a first-team All-Pro five times; a second-team All-Pro three times; a Pro Bowler nine times and leading the NFL in interceptions three times.

Reed was a member of the Baltimore Ravens ' Super Bowl XLVII team and selected to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

