Teenage employee sexually assaulted at Kennedy Township Giant Eagle

Police say they're looking for a man caught on surveillance video leaving a local Giant Eagle after he allegedly sexually assaulted a store employee.

It allegedly happened inside the Giant Eagle in Kennedy Township. The victim's mother says her teenage daughter was so rattled after the incident, she quit her job.

Police in Kennedy Township posted the surveillance picture on their Facebook page in the hopes someone would recognize him.

The man assaulted the teenage employee in the middle of the day and is wanted for questioning.

The girl was getting items off the shelf when the man approached her and started gyrating her body from behind.

He took off running out the door after the young girl turned around and screamed.

"The safety of everyone who works and shops in our stores is our top priority.” Giant Eagle said in a released statement. “We immediately investigated the reported incident and remained in communication with our Team Member throughout the process. We will continue to offer our support to the work of the local authorities."

