Irate Gambler Made Threats, Sent Powder to Office in Schenectady
An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office. Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man...
Spectrum callers see 911 outage in Fulton County
A dispatcher at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said 911 calls coming from Spectrum users were all garbled Monday morning.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Village of Catskill and faces several drug-related charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was arrested on Sunday morning.
1000s Without Power Around Albany As National Grid Fights Snow
As the Capital Region gets our first big snow of 2023, National Grid is battling the inches of white piling up on power lines and equipment. There are currently thousands of customers without power as crews navigate the roads and travel out into rural areas to keep heat and light on.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
One Injured, Fire Engine Potentially Damaged by Gunfire in Troy (NY)
Times Union, Albany, N.Y. Jan. 22—TROY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and potentially damaged a fire engine early Sunday morning near a crowd that was outside the Calypso Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to a fire...
Nearly 2k without power in Rensselaer County
Power outages were reported in parts of Rensselaer County Monday morning, as a winter weather system moved through the region.
Saratoga County Sees Uptick in Overdoses Offers Free Rescue Kits
The opioid epidemic is on the rise in the Capital Region and Saratoga County has seen an uptick in overdose deaths. Officials in Saratoga County have started to distribute free kits to help battle the crisis. What is Being Offered?. The Saratoga County Department of Health is teaming up with...
FireRescue1
Photos: $6M emergency services training complex opens in N.Y.
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Rensselaer County opened its new state-of-the-art emergency services training complex Thursday morning. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin called it another huge step by his administration to modernize county government and services. The new complex is located on the grounds of the former site on Macha Lane in North Greenbush.
Ambulance carrying patient crashes, catches fire in Malta
On Monday around 7:43 a.m., a Malta-Stillwater EMS (MSEMS) ambulance carrying a patient collided with a box truck while en route to Saratoga Hospital. EMS crews were able to safely remove the patient from the ambulance, as it ended up in a ditch before it caught fire.
columbiapaper.com
Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession
HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
Two arrested following Whitehall burglary
Two Whitehall residents have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Whitehall business.
WRGB
Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs city officials appeal Article 78 petition, request sanctions
Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino have appealed Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen's Article 78 petition, saying the proposed restraints "reflect overreaching intrusions into their rights and responsibilities"." The Article 78, and now appeal, is the latest chapter of discourse...
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region
People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it's all said and done.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
Unlicensed Duo Busted With Drugs During Traffic Stop In Catskill, Police Say
A 46-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges following an early-morning traffic stop in the region, authorities said. Troopers in Greene County stopped a Nissan Rogue at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan 22, as it drove eastbound on Route 2B in the village of Catskill, according to State Police. During...
104.5 The Team
