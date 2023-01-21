ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

One Injured, Fire Engine Potentially Damaged by Gunfire in Troy (NY)

Times Union, Albany, N.Y. Jan. 22—TROY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and potentially damaged a fire engine early Sunday morning near a crowd that was outside the Calypso Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to a fire...
TROY, NY
Photos: $6M emergency services training complex opens in N.Y.

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Rensselaer County opened its new state-of-the-art emergency services training complex Thursday morning. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin called it another huge step by his administration to modernize county government and services. The new complex is located on the grounds of the former site on Macha Lane in North Greenbush.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
Schenectady, NY
