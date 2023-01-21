ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, January 23

An unnamed victim is recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Troy. Also, this morning, a Siena poll gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's recent State of the State address. Here are five of the top stories we're following to start your Monday.
ALBANY, NY
FireRescue1

Photos: $6M emergency services training complex opens in N.Y.

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Rensselaer County opened its new state-of-the-art emergency services training complex Thursday morning. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin called it another huge step by his administration to modernize county government and services. The new complex is located on the grounds of the former site on Macha Lane in North Greenbush.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen arrested for forged check

A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy