Toledo, OH

New design doubles number of soccer fields at Schneider Park

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
 4 days ago

Design work has been completed for a newly proposed soccer complex at Schneider Park in South Toledo.

Sally Gladwell, principal and senior vice president with Mannik & Smith Group, said Thursday the design plan had been finalized and submitted to the city for approval.

“To see this come alive for the community has been very exciting,” she said.

For decades, the park along Schneider Road west of Detroit Avenue has served as Toledo’s only publicly owned space for soccer. With only four fields, the park fell short of meeting demand for the world’s most popular sport, Ms. Gladwell said.

The $3.8 million proposed redevelopment of the 33-acre park has been a “labor of love,” she added.

With funding and legislation in place, bids could go out at the end of the week, Joe Fausnaugh, director of parks, recreation, and youth services, said Thursday. He hopes that by March he can award the project, which is expected to take four to six months to complete.

The project’s first phase calls for doubling the number of soccer fields from four to eight and running park entrances to Detroit and Glendale avenues. The new configuration will help to relieve traffic congestion on Schneider Road where the former driveway was located.

New sidewalks will be built and a new multi-use path will be constructed around the perimeter of five fields, giving both soccer families and the community a place to walk safely. Mini-pitches — small, customized, hard-court, enclosed soccer areas — also will be added to the complex.

Toledo Football Academy and the Toledo Celtics Soccer Club utilize the park and will manage the majority of available fields. They have also been involved in the planning process and anticipate that with the additional fields both in number and size, the complex will host tournaments, which could draw more than 5,000 soccer players and their families to the park annually, Ms. Gladwell said.

Multiple grant funds are involved in the soccer complex project, including the construction of two new parking lots made from recycled tires, which are funded through a $300,000 Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant.

Three bioretention, or rain garden, areas will also be constructed around the perimeter to handle — in a more environmentally-sustainable fashion — 3 million gallons of storm water annually. That project is possible through a $600,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant supported by U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), Ms. Gladwell said.

The bioretention areas will be planted with native species that are accustomed to the conditions of this area and will serve native habitat while also filtering stormwater, which improves water quality to Lake Erie, she said.

“This project is really more than just soccer,” Ms. Gladwell said. “It’s really a demonstration about how to develop and use land sustainably and it will be a demonstration of both economic and environmental sustainability.”

Other funding includes $1.38 million in federal money advocated by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) through the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, more than $1 million from the city of Toledo’s federal relief fund, $83,000 from the Lucas County Land Bank toward demolition of an old Ohio Department of Transportation garage formerly on part of the site, and approximately $15,000 from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for environmental work. The organization Kick It Forward is also raising funds for the mini-pitches.

Redevelopment plans began in late 2019 and “serious discussions” with city officials began in early 2021, Ms. Gladwell said. She credits Mr. Fausnaugh, who is overseeing the project along with Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, for their support throughout the process.

“The whole city team has been wonderful to work with, the support that this project has received has been inspirational,” Ms. Gladwell said.

Toledo City Council’s approval of two legislation items in September of 2021 got the project off the ground. The first was approval of a formal partnership between the city, the Football Academy, and the Toledo Celtics enabling the grant application process. That was followed by approval of a 15-year lease agreement with the two soccer clubs to use the park, with an annual rent of $4,000 until 2031 and $8,000 thereafter.

For area soccer families, the project will be a widely welcomed amenity in Toledo, Mr. Fausnaugh said.

“It’s really about taking a successful program that we had there and elevating the facility so that they can really enhance the services that they provide there,” he said. “It’s an exciting project and we’re hoping that bids come in where we want them to so we can break ground in the spring and get this thing built.”

A second project phase, contingent solely on funding, would add turf to three of the newly built soccer fields, as well as the addition of an inclusive playground, pavilion, and a feature building.

Toledo, OH
