Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
Soccer-Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. With his side firmly in the hunt for European football next...
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa

SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Southampton’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary’s Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety...
Tennis-Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Andrey Rublev rallied back from the brink to dump rising star Holger Rune out of the Australian Open and book a second quarter-final at Melbourne Park with a see-sawing 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) win over the Danish wunderkind. In a final-set tiebreak of unrelenting tension,...
Soccer-Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller

LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday. It looked as though it would end honours even with United...
Tennis-Djokovic says injury doubters give him extra motivation

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic said any questions over whether he has genuinely been struggling with a hamstring injury at the Australian Open only give him extra strength and motivation. The Serbian remained on track for a 10th Melbourne Park title on Monday with a fourth-round thrashing of Alex...
REFILE-Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

(Removes extra words in par 18) Jan 22 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller made his Bundesliga debut for the Ruhr valley club after coming on as a second half substitute in their 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday following his treatment for testicular cancer.
Tennis-Tsitsipas holds off Sinner in thriller to reach quarter-finals

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas found another gear when it counted to fend off Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals in a rare win for the high seeds on Sunday. A year after dumping Sinner out in the quarters at Melbourne Park, third...
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
Tennis-Ruthless Rybakina rolls into Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against...
Sassuolo CEO says Juventus punishment could harm Italian football

The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction by the FIGC and reckons it is not good for the Italian game. Juve has just been docked the points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, which will seriously affect their season. Max Allegri’s...
Arsenal transfer news: Jakub Kiwior - Poland international signs from Spezia

Arsenal have signed Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) on a deal running until 2027. The Poland defender, 22, offers much-needed support for Mikel Arteta's squad in their title push, with Brazilian defender Gabriel having played every Premier League game so far this season.

