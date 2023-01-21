Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to retire at end of season aged 41 with AC Milan star struggling to keep fit with knee injuries
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC is reportedly set to retire at the end of the season. The AC Milan star, 41, has been recovering from a knee operation since last summer. He is hoping to return for the Italian side's Champions League last-16 tie with Tottenham. But he is expected to miss the...
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester
LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. With his side firmly in the hunt for European football next...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Southampton’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary’s Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Andrey Rublev rallied back from the brink to dump rising star Holger Rune out of the Australian Open and book a second quarter-final at Melbourne Park with a see-sawing 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) win over the Danish wunderkind. In a final-set tiebreak of unrelenting tension,...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller
LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday. It looked as though it would end honours even with United...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Djokovic says injury doubters give him extra motivation
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic said any questions over whether he has genuinely been struggling with a hamstring injury at the Australian Open only give him extra strength and motivation. The Serbian remained on track for a 10th Melbourne Park title on Monday with a fourth-round thrashing of Alex...
kalkinemedia.com
REFILE-Soccer-Talking points from European soccer
(Removes extra words in par 18) Jan 22 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller made his Bundesliga debut for the Ruhr valley club after coming on as a second half substitute in their 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday following his treatment for testicular cancer.
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Tsitsipas holds off Sinner in thriller to reach quarter-finals
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas found another gear when it counted to fend off Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals in a rare win for the high seeds on Sunday. A year after dumping Sinner out in the quarters at Melbourne Park, third...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi On Milan Skriniar’s Red Card Vs Empoli: “First Second Yellow For My Player After 35 Minutes Since I’ve Been Coaching”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the red card received by defender Milan Skriniar during the first half of his team’s 0-1 loss to Empoli in Serie A was inexplicable in the context of his coaching career. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the coach...
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Ruthless Rybakina rolls into Australian Open semi-finals
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against...
Yardbarker
Sassuolo CEO says Juventus punishment could harm Italian football
The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction by the FIGC and reckons it is not good for the Italian game. Juve has just been docked the points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, which will seriously affect their season. Max Allegri’s...
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jakub Kiwior - Poland international signs from Spezia
Arsenal have signed Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) on a deal running until 2027. The Poland defender, 22, offers much-needed support for Mikel Arteta's squad in their title push, with Brazilian defender Gabriel having played every Premier League game so far this season.
