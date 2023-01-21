Read full article on original website
Bacot leads North Carolina; NC State’s Terquavion Smith hurt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham....
247Sports
UNC at Syracuse Preview
ESPN (Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray) “From a defensive standpoint, they do a terrific job of protecting the paint and contesting shots. They make it very difficult to find a rhythm on the offensive end. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to make some 3s. And so our ability to shoot the basketball is going to be huge against Syracuse. Defensively, they’ve got some really gifted and talented players that not only can score, but they can create shots in one-on-one situations. And so for us, to be able to defend and defend without fouling and rebound the basketball, (that will) allow us to get out in transition. I think that’s going to be huge for us.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Orange.
CBS News
Timberlake scores 24, Towson knocks off Elon 66-62
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake's 24 points helped Towson defeat Elon 66-62 on Saturday night. Timberlake shot 7 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (14-7, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 10 points.
247Sports
Maleia Bracone nabs CAA award in OT win over Hampton as the N.C. A&T Lady Aggies remain in first place
North Carolina A&T improved to 4-0 in conference road games, but it was no easy task, topping long-time rival Hampton 75-70 in overtime on Sunday. It was another solid defensive game for the CAA's No. 1 team in field goal percentage defense as the Aggies held Hampton to 35.2 percent shooting from the field and 26.3 percent from three. Despite A&T's defensive effort, neither team led by more than eight on the afternoon.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
247Sports
Instant Analysis: UNC Navigates Physicality, Overpowers NC State
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina navigated an increasingly physical second half on the way to overpowering NC State. The Tar Heels defeated the rival Wolfpack 80-69 on Saturday in an ACC basketball showdown at the Smith Center, a game that will be remembered for Armando Bacot completing his climb to becoming UNC’s all-time leading rebounder, and the scary situation that felled NC State guard Terquavion Smith.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
NC State's Terquavion Smith stretchered off after UNC foul
NC State's Terquavion Smith, who leads the ACC in scoring, suffered elbow and neck injuries after a hard foul by UNC's Leaky Black, who was ejected.
FOX Sports
Armando Bacot is Tar Heels' new all-time rebounding king
North Carolina has a new rebounding king. Armando Bacot passed Tyler Hansbrough for the school record when he snagged a board with 6:54 to play in an 80-69 victory over NC State on Saturday night. Play was stopped, and Hansbrough joined Bacot on court for a brief photo op to honor the senior big man.
Armando Bacot breaks 2 Tar Heels basketball records
Think of all the legendary basketball players who have played for the North Carolina Tar Heels through the years. Armando Bacot has more rebounds than any of them. He also now has more double-doubles. The 6-11 senior added 18 more rebounds to his season total in a 80-69 win Saturday over the North Carolina State Read more... The post Armando Bacot breaks 2 Tar Heels basketball records appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
