Pacifica, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Surfline

West Coast Swell Bender Continues

Swells unite us. Not in an airy, existential way, but actually bring us together with a real shared experience because we’re actually riding the same bands of energy someone else rode the day before, or backwashed under a pier before that, and someone’ll likely ride it after you did. Take, for example, the North Pacific swell that smashed Waimea and Jaws last Wednesday. That same exact swell hit the West Coast on Friday. So theoretically, if you surfed in SoCal on Friday, you could’ve ridden the same band of energy Billy Kemper scratched into at Jaws on Wednesday. (Oh, but if you scored SoCal on Wednesday, which many did, that was a totally different swell. It’s a bender! That was a slightly smaller, less destructive version of the Wild West swell that hit the week before, which smashed California but not Hawaii.)
HAWAII STATE
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Wildlife Officials Confirm Derek Wolfe Legally Took Monster Mountain Lion

Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe found himself in hot water (with idiots on Twitter) this week after he revealed that he killed a massive mountain lion near his home in Colorado. The former Super Bowl champ had been hunting a mountain lion since Tuesday in Colorado, after he had gotten a call that the creature had been terrorizing a rural neighborhood in the city. This particular cat had killed two dogs in the area, and they were fearful that he […] The post Colorado Wildlife Officials Confirm Derek Wolfe Legally Took Monster Mountain Lion first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
HOYT, CO
Whiskey Riff

Jaguar Dives On Caiman, Rips Him Out Of Water In Wildly Impressive Video

Holy smokes, that was impressive. If you’re a fan of Joe Rogan, you may have heard his conversation with renowned wildlife conservationist, outdoorsman, writer and host of Meateater Steve Rinella on the debate over reintroducing jaguars to “core habits” in the United States. According to him, it’s irrefutable that jaguars once roamed at least in certain parts of the lower 48. Some sources list documented populations from Texas to California, and there is fossil evidence that suggests they could have ranged […] The post Jaguar Dives On Caiman, Rips Him Out Of Water In Wildly Impressive Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Seven dead in new California shooting

A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.  Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
AFP

California mass shooter was a dance studio regular

The 72-year-old Asian immigrant who killed 11 people before shooting himself as police moved in on him was once a regular at the California dance club where a tragic gun massacre unfolded. As the small city tried to come to terms with the tragedy, which came as many in the Asian community were celebrating Lunar New Year, a picture of the suspect started to emerge.
HEMET, CA

