FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Breaking News: 7 Killed In San Mateo Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Search underway for San Francisco State wrestler after jump into ocean during ‘polar plunge’
The swimmer who went missing earlier this week in the waters off the coast of Pacifica, California, was identified Friday as a San Francisco State wrestler.
Hundreds Flee Beach as Mass of Bull Sharks Maul Dolphin in Swimming Area
Early Saturday morning (January 21), hundreds flocked to the Shelly and Manly Beaches in northern Sydney for a day of surfing and swimming. Just an hour after sunrise, however, lifeguards urged swimmers to leave the water as a gang of bull sharks brutally mauled a dolphin in the swimming area.
Surfline
West Coast Swell Bender Continues
Swells unite us. Not in an airy, existential way, but actually bring us together with a real shared experience because we’re actually riding the same bands of energy someone else rode the day before, or backwashed under a pier before that, and someone’ll likely ride it after you did. Take, for example, the North Pacific swell that smashed Waimea and Jaws last Wednesday. That same exact swell hit the West Coast on Friday. So theoretically, if you surfed in SoCal on Friday, you could’ve ridden the same band of energy Billy Kemper scratched into at Jaws on Wednesday. (Oh, but if you scored SoCal on Wednesday, which many did, that was a totally different swell. It’s a bender! That was a slightly smaller, less destructive version of the Wild West swell that hit the week before, which smashed California but not Hawaii.)
toofab.com
Son Lost at Sea for Hours Found By Mother Searching by Boat in Wild TikTok Videos
He ended up miles away from where he first dived after getting dragged by a powerful underwater current. A young diver lost at sea for hours was miraculously rescued by his family in dramatic video posted to TikTok. 22-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer was spearfishing in Key West when a powerful Gulf...
Florida horse racer, 19, is killed 'instantly' in horror training accident
Track officials at Tampa Bay Downs identified the victim Saturday as 19-year-old Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
Hope remains to find actor Julian Sands, missing on treacherous California mountain 1 week
Actor Julian Sands has been missing on a deadly California mountain for a week. Crews have been looking for him every day.
Colorado Wildlife Officials Confirm Derek Wolfe Legally Took Monster Mountain Lion
Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe found himself in hot water (with idiots on Twitter) this week after he revealed that he killed a massive mountain lion near his home in Colorado. The former Super Bowl champ had been hunting a mountain lion since Tuesday in Colorado, after he had gotten a call that the creature had been terrorizing a rural neighborhood in the city. This particular cat had killed two dogs in the area, and they were fearful that he […] The post Colorado Wildlife Officials Confirm Derek Wolfe Legally Took Monster Mountain Lion first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Florida Panther Makes A Run At Young Fawn Who Is Distracted By Approaching Black Bear
Imagine looking out your window and seeing something like that go down. I mean, a panther, a deer and a black bear in your backyard all at once? All you need is a gator and you have the Florida Grand Slam. Florida panthers are a rare animal, a subspecies of...
Jaguar Dives On Caiman, Rips Him Out Of Water In Wildly Impressive Video
Holy smokes, that was impressive. If you’re a fan of Joe Rogan, you may have heard his conversation with renowned wildlife conservationist, outdoorsman, writer and host of Meateater Steve Rinella on the debate over reintroducing jaguars to “core habits” in the United States. According to him, it’s irrefutable that jaguars once roamed at least in certain parts of the lower 48. Some sources list documented populations from Texas to California, and there is fossil evidence that suggests they could have ranged […] The post Jaguar Dives On Caiman, Rips Him Out Of Water In Wildly Impressive Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Seven dead in new California shooting
A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
Actor Julian Sands Missing in San Bernardino Mountains
Meanwhile, a hiker named Bob Gregory is being searched for amid California’s mountains in treacherous, snowy conditions The post Actor Julian Sands Missing in San Bernardino Mountains appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
California mass shooter was a dance studio regular
The 72-year-old Asian immigrant who killed 11 people before shooting himself as police moved in on him was once a regular at the California dance club where a tragic gun massacre unfolded. As the small city tried to come to terms with the tragedy, which came as many in the Asian community were celebrating Lunar New Year, a picture of the suspect started to emerge.
