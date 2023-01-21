Read full article on original website
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
Ice on the Omak Transmitter
We received several reports of loss of reception in the Omak and Oroville/Tonasket areas. A look at the telemetry for KOMQ in Omak showed exceedingly high reflected power. Experience tells that this is usually an antenna icing problem. Ice buildup on the antenna changes the tuning of the antenna and makes it a poor impedance match for the transmitter.
kpq.com
More emphasis on traffic enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is devoting more resources towards traffic enforcement. An original agreement with the Public Works Department cleared the way for traffic units to be specifically assigned to traffic enforcement duties as opposed to those on patrol. "We were not fulfilling that contract because we had been...
kpq.com
What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area
There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
mansontribune.com
Fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road
On 1/21/23 at approximately 5:18PM Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to a report of a female who had been shot in the 17000 block of Badger Mtn Rd. Reporting parties advised they saw a female passenger fall out of a vehicle they were following. The vehicle stopped, and the male driver exited and shot the female multiple times. The male then began shooting at the witness vehicle. The witness vehicle was able to retreat, sustaining minor injuries. The suspect then fled, but with assistance from East Wenatchee PD, Wenatchee PD, Chelan County SO, Washington State Patrol and Fish & Wildlife, law enforcement was able to locate and apprehend the suspect without further incident.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
kpq.com
Superintendent Says Wenatchee Schools Will Need To Cut Its Budget By $8-9 Million
The Wenatchee School District is looking to reduce its budget by $8 million to $9 million to offset a shortfall in funding. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle gave a presentation at a school board workshop session Monday pegging the shortfall, after outlining a plan last month to come up with different ways to deal with funding issues.
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested in Monday afternoon shooting between Ephrata, Soap Lake
EPHRATA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he fired a shot at another driver on state Route 28 between Ephrata and Soap Lake. The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says the victim was driving west on SR 28 and was making...
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
FOX 28 Spokane
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
Comments / 0