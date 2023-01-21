ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manson, WA

Comments / 0

Related
spokanepublicradio.org

Ice on the Omak Transmitter

We received several reports of loss of reception in the Omak and Oroville/Tonasket areas. A look at the telemetry for KOMQ in Omak showed exceedingly high reflected power. Experience tells that this is usually an antenna icing problem. Ice buildup on the antenna changes the tuning of the antenna and makes it a poor impedance match for the transmitter.
OMAK, WA
kpq.com

More emphasis on traffic enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is devoting more resources towards traffic enforcement. An original agreement with the Public Works Department cleared the way for traffic units to be specifically assigned to traffic enforcement duties as opposed to those on patrol. "We were not fulfilling that contract because we had been...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area

There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
WENATCHEE, WA
mansontribune.com

Fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road

On 1/21/23 at approximately 5:18PM Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to a report of a female who had been shot in the 17000 block of Badger Mtn Rd. Reporting parties advised they saw a female passenger fall out of a vehicle they were following. The vehicle stopped, and the male driver exited and shot the female multiple times. The male then began shooting at the witness vehicle. The witness vehicle was able to retreat, sustaining minor injuries. The suspect then fled, but with assistance from East Wenatchee PD, Wenatchee PD, Chelan County SO, Washington State Patrol and Fish & Wildlife, law enforcement was able to locate and apprehend the suspect without further incident.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
WATERVILLE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy