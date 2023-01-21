On 1/21/23 at approximately 5:18PM Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to a report of a female who had been shot in the 17000 block of Badger Mtn Rd. Reporting parties advised they saw a female passenger fall out of a vehicle they were following. The vehicle stopped, and the male driver exited and shot the female multiple times. The male then began shooting at the witness vehicle. The witness vehicle was able to retreat, sustaining minor injuries. The suspect then fled, but with assistance from East Wenatchee PD, Wenatchee PD, Chelan County SO, Washington State Patrol and Fish & Wildlife, law enforcement was able to locate and apprehend the suspect without further incident.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO