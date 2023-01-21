Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Yardbarker
Barcelona “see shades of Lionel Messi” in their new wonderkid signing
Lionel Messi is one of Barcelona’s greatest players in their entire history. The Argentine won a plethora of honours during his time at the Cam Nou, and is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer and appearance maker. Messi joined Barca from Newell’s Old Boys in his homeland in...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Spanish FA criticised over women's Supercopa trophy ceremony after Barcelona win
The Spanish FA defended its decision to make Barcelona stars collect their own medals on the side of the pitch after winning the Women's Super Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. excels in Saudi Arabia, playing alongside athletes two years older at renowned academy
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing the center attraction and being the alma mater is nothing new to the footballing world as the phenomenon is always in the spotlight and now Cristiano Jr. is not too far behind from following the footsteps of his father. Cristiano Jr. is reportedly taking down boys of...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Southampton’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary’s Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester
LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. With his side firmly in the hunt for European football next...
FOX Sports
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
chatsports.com
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller
LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday. It looked as though it would end honours even with United...
Yardbarker
“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role
Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
Yardbarker
Cassano defends Juventus over 15-points penalty
Antonio Cassano has defended Juventus after the Bianconeri were given a 15-point deduction as a penalty for financial irregularities. Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the largest in Italy, which means they could make some financial decisions that other Serie A sides cannot. However,...
Yardbarker
Manchester United considered 2022 move for Antoine Griezmann
Manchester United considered a bold transfer move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann last summer. United were linked with a string of attacking targets ahead of the 2022/23 season as part of a squad overhaul at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. Reports from Sky Sports claim Griezmann was on...
Yardbarker
Chelsea open to signing 26-year-old La Liga ace in a swap deal
Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months. According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 29-year-old is an option for Barcelona in January. The Spanish giants are looking to bring in a replacement for Memphis Depay who joined Atletico Madrid.
msn.com
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona
Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
Comments / 0