Brazil want Ronaldo’s help to secure Luis Enrique

The Brazilian FA (CBF) will ask legendary star Ronaldo Nazario to speak to Luis Enrique over their vacant managerial position. Enrique has been linked with a move to Brazil following his departure as Spain boss at the end of the 2022 World Cup last month. Tite was another managerial casualty...
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role

Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
Chelsea open to signing 26-year-old La Liga ace in a swap deal

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months. According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 29-year-old is an option for Barcelona in January. The Spanish giants are looking to bring in a replacement for Memphis Depay who joined Atletico Madrid.
Manchester United considered 2022 move for Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United considered a bold transfer move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann last summer. United were linked with a string of attacking targets ahead of the 2022/23 season as part of a squad overhaul at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. Reports from Sky Sports claim Griezmann was on...
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona

Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.

