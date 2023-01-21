Read full article on original website
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Spanish FA criticised over women's Supercopa trophy ceremony after Barcelona win
The Spanish FA defended its decision to make Barcelona stars collect their own medals on the side of the pitch after winning the Women's Super Cup.
Brazil want Ronaldo’s help to secure Luis Enrique
The Brazilian FA (CBF) will ask legendary star Ronaldo Nazario to speak to Luis Enrique over their vacant managerial position. Enrique has been linked with a move to Brazil following his departure as Spain boss at the end of the 2022 World Cup last month. Tite was another managerial casualty...
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. excels in Saudi Arabia, playing alongside athletes two years older at renowned academy
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing the center attraction and being the alma mater is nothing new to the footballing world as the phenomenon is always in the spotlight and now Cristiano Jr. is not too far behind from following the footsteps of his father. Cristiano Jr. is reportedly taking down boys of...
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role
Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
Chelsea open to signing 26-year-old La Liga ace in a swap deal
Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months. According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 29-year-old is an option for Barcelona in January. The Spanish giants are looking to bring in a replacement for Memphis Depay who joined Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona 'in contact with Marco Asensio over shock free transfer from fierce rivals Real Madrid'
Barcelona are reportedly interested in landing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia praises Ronaldo for his influence on team
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that Cristiano Ronaldo was instrumental in helping his new team secure victory over Al Ettifaq on Sunday even though he was not involved in the only goal of the match.
Manchester United considered 2022 move for Antoine Griezmann
Manchester United considered a bold transfer move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann last summer. United were linked with a string of attacking targets ahead of the 2022/23 season as part of a squad overhaul at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. Reports from Sky Sports claim Griezmann was on...
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona
Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi On Milan Skriniar’s Red Card Vs Empoli: “First Second Yellow For My Player After 35 Minutes Since I’ve Been Coaching”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the red card received by defender Milan Skriniar during the first half of his team’s 0-1 loss to Empoli in Serie A was inexplicable in the context of his coaching career. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the coach...
Ball – Sporting wins the Estádio do Dragão and gets close to leader Benfica (Roller Hockey)
In a great hickey-roller game broadcast live on A BOLA TV, Sporting went to the Dragão Arena, home of the leader (now former leader) FC Porto to win, with a score of 6-4, the match of round 14, the first of the second round of the regular phase of the Campeonato Placard.
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go transfer buzz: Chelsea might not be done, Tottenham monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo
The last full week of the transfer market is about to begin and the feeling is that there will be surprises. Arsenal opted to end last week with two new signings following Mykhaylo Mudryk's shock move to Chelsea. Arsenal won't get Eduardo Camavinga. Leandro Trossard arrived for a £25 million...
