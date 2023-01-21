Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation
Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
bkreader.com
Construction to Begin for New, 200-Bed Transitional Housing Residence in Bed-Stuy
The Doe Fund, a homeless services organization with more than one million square feet of transitional housing across the city, is moving forward with a new 200-bed residence in Bed-Stuy. “We have deep, long-standing roots in the Bed-Stuy community and our expanded presence there will continue to uplift the neighborhood,”...
Gotham Gazette
‘We Need to Build Everywhere’: Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso on Housing, Maternal Health, & Other Priorities
One year into his term as Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso is taking an expansive view of his office and pushing an ambitious set of policy proposals. Reynoso, then a City Council member, emerged through a tough, crowded Democratic primary in 2021, while running as a reform-minded candidate endorsed by progressives like Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Earlier this month, Reynoso delivered his first State of the Borough address, a tradition that had lain dormant through the tenure of his predecessor, Mayor Eric Adams. Reynoso then joined Gotham Gazette’s Max Politics podcast to discuss his priorities as borough president, vision for Brooklyn, and more.
Curbed
Working for the City When Everyone Else Is Leaving
Mayor Eric Adams strode into Cipriani Wall Street, packed with the city’s civic and business elite, to tout a highly ambitious, thinly sketched plan to reinvigorate the city’s commercial districts. “We’re going to show the country why we are New York, and this new New York conversation is going to show how together we get all cylinders operating on the same engine to regain our economy, regain our city, and we leave no one behind,” he said. That plan would include more bus lanes, electric-vehicle charging stations, and converting official buildings to residential use. In recent weeks, he announced an even more aspirational goal to build 500,000 housing units over the next decade. This would be a signature achievement for an administration that has, one year in, yet to find a legacy-defining policy to pursue, the equivalent of Bill de Blasio’s universal prekindergarten.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — The Hon. Wavny Toussaint has been appointed as Presiding Justice of the Appellate Term of the Supreme Court, Second Department, which covers Downstate New York. Justice Toussaint, who replaces now-retired Justice Thomas Aliotta, becomes the first woman and first person of color to serve as this bench’s Presiding Justice.
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers
Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Clark Street elevator fix coming this week, MTA says
As reported by Greg Smith in Going Down: Entrapments Plague MTA’s Expensive New Elevators, the brand-new elevators at the Clark Street subway stop in Brooklyn Heights are trapping riders inside just months after the MTA closed the station for half a year as part of a nearly $30 million job to replace the ancient lifts.
You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore
The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
Four migrants bused to NYC arrested for shoplifting $12K from Macy’s
Four migrants bused into New York City from Texas were busted for snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County mall, officials said Monday. Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of driving from the Big Apple to Garden City and stealing $12,489 in goods from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, according to county police. Cops caught the crew shortly after the Jan. 9 heist in Hampstead when Meza was pulled over for allegedly failing to use a turn signal in a 2006 BMW with bogus plates,...
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NY1
Dispensary owner set to make history as New York’s first 'justice-involved' owner
On early Friday night, a patch of Bleecker Street in front of a long-vacant storefront was mostly quiet. But come Tuesday, the sidewalk will be filled with throngs of customers when Roland Conner opens the city’s second licensed cannabis dispensary. “When I get up every day, I’m asking myself,...
Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage
NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
'Let them keep complaining': Adams dismisses critics of NYPD taking videos of Drake concertgoers in Harlem
Drake performed at the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21. The NYPD was spotted recording concert-goers outside the venue. An NYPD spokesperson says the video of concertgoers should only be used to promote community events, but some are expressing concerns of racist surveillance. [ more › ]
New relief center to open in Brooklyn to house migrants
As migrants continue to pour into the city, Mayor Eric Adams is proposing the opening of a new asylum center in Brooklyn.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn leads NYC in demolition permits — by a wide margin
When it comes to demolitions in New York City, Brooklyn’s pile of rubble leaves the other four boroughs in the dust. Data from the New York City Department of Buildings show that Brooklyn far outpaces the rest of the city in both the number of permits issued for demolitions and the number of building stories to be demolished in each of the last two years.
