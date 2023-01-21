ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation

Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gotham Gazette

‘We Need to Build Everywhere’: Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso on Housing, Maternal Health, & Other Priorities

One year into his term as Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso is taking an expansive view of his office and pushing an ambitious set of policy proposals. Reynoso, then a City Council member, emerged through a tough, crowded Democratic primary in 2021, while running as a reform-minded candidate endorsed by progressives like Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Earlier this month, Reynoso delivered his first State of the Borough address, a tradition that had lain dormant through the tenure of his predecessor, Mayor Eric Adams. Reynoso then joined Gotham Gazette’s Max Politics podcast to discuss his priorities as borough president, vision for Brooklyn, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
Curbed

Working for the City When Everyone Else Is Leaving

Mayor Eric Adams strode into Cipriani Wall Street, packed with the city’s civic and business elite, to tout a highly ambitious, thinly sketched plan to reinvigorate the city’s commercial districts. “We’re going to show the country why we are New York, and this new New York conversation is going to show how together we get all cylinders operating on the same engine to regain our economy, regain our city, and we leave no one behind,” he said. That plan would include more bus lanes, electric-vehicle charging stations, and converting official buildings to residential use. In recent weeks, he announced an even more aspirational goal to build 500,000 housing units over the next decade. This would be a signature achievement for an administration that has, one year in, yet to find a legacy-defining policy to pursue, the equivalent of Bill de Blasio’s universal prekindergarten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — The Hon. Wavny Toussaint has been appointed as Presiding Justice of the Appellate Term of the Supreme Court, Second Department, which covers Downstate New York. Justice Toussaint, who replaces now-retired Justice Thomas Aliotta, becomes the first woman and first person of color to serve as this bench’s Presiding Justice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers

Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Clark Street elevator fix coming this week, MTA says

As reported by Greg Smith in Going Down: Entrapments Plague MTA’s Expensive New Elevators, the brand-new elevators at the Clark Street subway stop in Brooklyn Heights are trapping riders inside just months after the MTA closed the station for half a year as part of a nearly $30 million job to replace the ancient lifts.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore

The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Four migrants bused to NYC arrested for shoplifting $12K from Macy’s

Four migrants bused into New York City from Texas were busted for snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County mall, officials said Monday. Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of driving from the Big Apple to Garden City and stealing $12,489 in goods from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, according to county police. Cops caught the crew shortly after the Jan. 9 heist in Hampstead when Meza was pulled over for allegedly failing to use a turn signal in a 2006 BMW with bogus plates,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage

NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
BROOKLYN, NY
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn leads NYC in demolition permits — by a wide margin

When it comes to demolitions in New York City, Brooklyn’s pile of rubble leaves the other four boroughs in the dust. Data from the New York City Department of Buildings show that Brooklyn far outpaces the rest of the city in both the number of permits issued for demolitions and the number of building stories to be demolished in each of the last two years.
BROOKLYN, NY

