The Associated Press

Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
OnlyHomers

Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
kalkinemedia.com

REFILE-Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

(Removes extra words in par 18) Jan 22 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller made his Bundesliga debut for the Ruhr valley club after coming on as a second half substitute in their 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday following his treatment for testicular cancer.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward makes competitive debut in Al Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for new club Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday. The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177m per year. He led...
SB Nation

Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0: Man of the Match

Liverpool struggled to create much for most of their match against Chelsea but with the Blues similarly having difficulty creating anything outside of set-piece opportunities, credit goes to Liverpool’s defenders as well as Alisson Becker for a few key stops. At the other end of the pitch, the introduction of Darwin Nuñez at least gave the Reds’ attack a pulse.
Reuters

Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
BBC

Arsenal transfer news: Jakub Kiwior - Poland international signs from Spezia

Arsenal have signed Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) on a deal running until 2027. The Poland defender, 22, offers much-needed support for Mikel Arteta's squad in their title push, with Brazilian defender Gabriel having played every Premier League game so far this season.

