Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to retire at end of season aged 41 with AC Milan star struggling to keep fit with knee injuries
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC is reportedly set to retire at the end of the season. The AC Milan star, 41, has been recovering from a knee operation since last summer. He is hoping to return for the Italian side's Champions League last-16 tie with Tottenham. But he is expected to miss the...
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
kalkinemedia.com
REFILE-Soccer-Talking points from European soccer
(Removes extra words in par 18) Jan 22 (Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller made his Bundesliga debut for the Ruhr valley club after coming on as a second half substitute in their 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday following his treatment for testicular cancer.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward makes competitive debut in Al Nassr win
Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for new club Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday. The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177m per year. He led...
European roundup: Napoli march on to bring Serie A title dream a step closer
Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win at Salernitana 2-0 as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait for a Serie A title. Napoli controlled much of the game and Victor Osimhen thought he had given them a 35th-minute lead but was ruled offside by VAR.
Tottenham to make incredible Nicolo Zaniolo swap deal, incensing Roma chief: report
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo is forcing a move to north London, with one Roma director slamming the attacker for his behaviour
SB Nation
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0: Man of the Match
Liverpool struggled to create much for most of their match against Chelsea but with the Blues similarly having difficulty creating anything outside of set-piece opportunities, credit goes to Liverpool’s defenders as well as Alisson Becker for a few key stops. At the other end of the pitch, the introduction of Darwin Nuñez at least gave the Reds’ attack a pulse.
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jakub Kiwior - Poland international signs from Spezia
Arsenal have signed Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia for 20m euros (£17.6m) on a deal running until 2027. The Poland defender, 22, offers much-needed support for Mikel Arteta's squad in their title push, with Brazilian defender Gabriel having played every Premier League game so far this season.
Inter Milan ‘keeping keen on Chris Smalling transfer’ as ex-Man Utd star ‘refuses to sign new Roma contract’
INTER MILAN are reportedly keeping tabs on Chris Smalling. That’s with the ex-Manchester United star reportedly refusing to sign a new deal at Roma. Calciomercato claims Smalling’s future is up in the air as he approaches the end of his contract in Italy’s capital. The 33-year-old has...
