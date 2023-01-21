ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed

By Julianna Russ
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHgYX_0kMn55lu00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange — and you’re not alone.

KXAN asked its viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were the strangest things they’ve noticed since moving to Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKr3A_0kMn55lu00

Texas pride

Pride comes in many forms, and it seems to be one thing not lacking in the state of Texas.

One viewer said it was strange how much pride people had for the Texas flag and added that everything having the state flag, state image or the shape of the state of Texas was also strange.

“I mean, we were technically our own country at one point,” a viewer replied. “We get to fly our flag the same level as the US flag.”

WATCH: Delivery driver chucks Amazon packages out of truck window in NC neighborhood

Texas is one among 16 states to have its own state pledge. The pledge was established in 1933 by the Texas Legislature.

“It still weirds me out that kids say a pledge to the Texas flag,” one viewer said.

“A state pledge. It’s a little strange…my kid has no clue why he’s doing it,” another viewer agreed.

Texans go fast

Texas has the highest posted speed limit in the U.S., with a speed limit of 85 mph on Texas State Highway 130. But even while being the state with the highest marked speed, people still seem to drive faster, according to viewers.

“Craziest thing I have observed; traffic signs are simply a suggestion,” one viewer said.

“The speed limit is apparently 15 mph over whatever is posted,” another viewer said.

If you’ve lived in Texas for a while, you might have noticed tire marks going off into the grass from the highways.

“When people cut across the median to get out of stopped traffic on the interstate,” one viewer said. “Straight across the grass. No shame.”

This method of exiting traffic has even been given a name.

“It’s called a Texit,” one viewer said.

Popular animals?

Texas might not have an official state mammal, but a quick search will show you the Texas Longhorn, Nine-banded armadillo and Mexican free-tailed bat are among the most commonly associated with the state.

However, one viewer thought it was strange that it took so long to see one of these mammals.

“I lived here for nearly 10 years before I saw a live armadillo,” the viewer said.

Another viewer welcomed the extensive wildlife in the state saying, “It’s like living in a National Geographic movie…. All the different wildlife…”

Parking in Texas

Texas is no stranger to pickup trucks, but while the vehicle seems to be a prevalent part of the state’s culture, parking spaces apparently have some catching up to do.

“I find it odd that so many ppl have huge trucks, yet so many parking lots have really narrow spots,” a viewer said. “Even my small SUV is too big for most parking spots!”

WATCH: 3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family

Another viewer agreed by saying, “My VW Golf doesn’t even fit in the compact car spots. I had to climb out my trunk one day just to get lunch.”

While on the topic of vehicles, another viewer said it was strange how people in the state seemed to back into parking spaces more than pulling in.

Texas traditions

Tea is a Texas staple, but there seems to be a debate on how to properly label the drink.

“Sweet tea = tea with sugar. Tea = tea. Why “unsweet”???” one viewer asked.

Another viewer clarified the distinction.

“Because sweet is the default so you have to specify unsweet,” the viewer replied.

A tradition that caught people off guard was the homecoming mums, but one viewer said that wasn’t the only strange thing.

“Not just mums, but ribbons and trinkets making that Homecoming ‘corsage’ weigh more than the person wearing it,” the viewer said.

Last, but certainly not least, non-Texans noted a Texas term that’s also a classic across the South.

A viewer pointed out how saying “y’all” was a strange thing associated with the state that has taken some getting used to.

“Saying ‘y’all,'” a viewer said. “Had a boyfriend who’s parents were from the NE and made fun of me for using ‘y’all.'”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Wyoming bill calls for ban on EV sales by 2035

While some U.S. states are actively seeking to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles, with California and New York already moving to ban them by 2035, several Wyoming lawmakers have proposed banning the sale of electric vehicles instead.
WYOMING STATE
wosu.org

Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 23

This is an archived story and will no longer be updated as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is caused snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday has been lifted. But weather-related traffic […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio officially prohibits invasive Callery pear tree

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The state of Ohio has officially banned the invasive pear tree, which you may be familiarized with seeing some around the state. According to the release, ornamental Callery pear trees have been banned in the state of Ohio. The buckeye state is the first in the nation to take measures to […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy