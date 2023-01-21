MARY CLARISSA (RINI) BISESI. Mary Clarissa Bisesi, age 98, went home to be with her Lord on January 11, 2023. She suffered from Dementia the last six months of her life, and lived in a nursing home in Boulder. Mary’s years of life were nothing short of well-lived, well-loved and very blessed. She remained steadfast in her Catholic faith throughout her life. If our love for her alone was enough to keep her here, she would be with us forever.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO