Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Mary Bisesi
MARY CLARISSA (RINI) BISESI. Mary Clarissa Bisesi, age 98, went home to be with her Lord on January 11, 2023. She suffered from Dementia the last six months of her life, and lived in a nursing home in Boulder. Mary’s years of life were nothing short of well-lived, well-loved and very blessed. She remained steadfast in her Catholic faith throughout her life. If our love for her alone was enough to keep her here, she would be with us forever.
Vilmars Strautins
April 7, 1934 - January 11, 2023. Vilmārs Strautiņš, 88, of Broomfield, CO, died on January 11, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1934 in Birzgale, Latvia to Līna Otīlija Minkeviča and Kārlis Strautiņš. They lived on the farm until 1944, when they fled to Germany. After living in 13 different places in Germany, Vilmārs immigrated to the United States in 1956, and moved to Bergenfield, NJ where he found lodgings across the street from his future wife, Eva Jenchen.
Understanding who gets to choose Rep. Bernett’s replacement
The process to replace a state representative who resigned from office takes place next week, but the constitution of the committee to select her replacement was determined long before she resigned. House District 12 Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her position Jan. 8, the day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session...
Colorado officials head to court in Elijah McClain's death
DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics charged in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative are scheduled to appear in court Friday to enter pleas to the allegations. They were indicted by a state grand...
Monday's Scores
Front Range Baptist 37, Mile High Adventist Academy 16. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Saturday's Scores
Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Childhood cancer survivor lands scholarship
When Longmont resident Julianne Johnson was 13 years old, she discovered she had cancer. While the disease and treatment impacted all parts of her life, she kept sight of her dreams of going to college and even found a scholarship to help her get there. Johnson, now 18, is attending...
da Silva, Simpson's 3 help Colorado top Washington St. 58-55
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, KJ Simpson hit a straight-away 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Colorado beat Washington State 58-55 Sunday. Colorado (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 all time at home against the...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted...
Knecht scores 34, Northern Colorado defeats Idaho 73-67
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 34 points to spark Northern Colorado to a 73-67 victory over Idaho on Saturday night. Knecht had seven rebounds for the Bears (7-13, 2-6 Big Sky Conference). Daylen Kountz added 21 points and three steals. Brock Wisne pitched in with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns
Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
Visit Longmont names new director
Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
Jump leads No. 4 Stanford women past No. 24 Colorado 62-49
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, Haley Jones added 11 and a season-high 18 rebounds and fourth-ranked Stanford beat No. 24 Colorado 62-49 on Sunday to claim sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. “I’m playing with confidence,” Jump said. “I think I have the confidence of all my teammates and my coaches so every time I shoot, I know that’s what they want me to do.”
Out and about: Game night at the Library
The winter doldrums getting you down? Grab some friends and family and spend the evening playing board games (and maybe some giant lawn games). Bring your own game or choose from one of the library's games. Hot cocoa will be provided. 6:30 p.m. Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Join...
Nuggets star Porter Jr.'s brother arrested after fatal crash
DENVER (AP) — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets' star Michael Porter Jr., smelled of alcohol and and had slurred speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver, police said in a court document released Monday. Porter ran a red...
Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest
DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
CDOT begins concrete panel replacement on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington on Monday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work on Jan. 23 on a concrete slab replacement project on Interstate 25. Work will take place on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington. This project consists of the removal and replacement of designated concrete panels on I-25 between Mile Point 281 and...
Longmont development recovering from pandemic lull
Looking at building permit numbers in Longmont for the last three years, the thing that most jumped out to the city’s planning director was the effect of the pandemic on development. Glen Van Nimwegan highlighted the drop in permits issued between 2020 and 2021 — from 5,736 down to...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0