ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Mary Bisesi

MARY CLARISSA (RINI) BISESI. Mary Clarissa Bisesi, age 98, went home to be with her Lord on January 11, 2023. She suffered from Dementia the last six months of her life, and lived in a nursing home in Boulder. Mary’s years of life were nothing short of well-lived, well-loved and very blessed. She remained steadfast in her Catholic faith throughout her life. If our love for her alone was enough to keep her here, she would be with us forever.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Vilmars Strautins

April 7, 1934 - January 11, 2023. Vilmārs Strautiņš, 88, of Broomfield, CO, died on January 11, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1934 in Birzgale, Latvia to Līna Otīlija Minkeviča and Kārlis Strautiņš. They lived on the farm until 1944, when they fled to Germany. After living in 13 different places in Germany, Vilmārs immigrated to the United States in 1956, and moved to Bergenfield, NJ where he found lodgings across the street from his future wife, Eva Jenchen.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Childhood cancer survivor lands scholarship

When Longmont resident Julianne Johnson was 13 years old, she discovered she had cancer. While the disease and treatment impacted all parts of her life, she kept sight of her dreams of going to college and even found a scholarship to help her get there. Johnson, now 18, is attending...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Knecht scores 34, Northern Colorado defeats Idaho 73-67

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 34 points to spark Northern Colorado to a 73-67 victory over Idaho on Saturday night. Knecht had seven rebounds for the Bears (7-13, 2-6 Big Sky Conference). Daylen Kountz added 21 points and three steals. Brock Wisne pitched in with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns

Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Visit Longmont names new director

Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Jump leads No. 4 Stanford women past No. 24 Colorado 62-49

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, Haley Jones added 11 and a season-high 18 rebounds and fourth-ranked Stanford beat No. 24 Colorado 62-49 on Sunday to claim sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. “I’m playing with confidence,” Jump said. “I think I have the confidence of all my teammates and my coaches so every time I shoot, I know that’s what they want me to do.”
STANFORD, CA
The Longmont Leader

Out and about: Game night at the Library

The winter doldrums getting you down? Grab some friends and family and spend the evening playing board games (and maybe some giant lawn games). Bring your own game or choose from one of the library's games. Hot cocoa will be provided. 6:30 p.m. Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Join...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest

DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
SEATTLE, WA
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy