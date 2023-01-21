Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Related
Longmont-based financial firm named among top private companies in Colorado
Parents Sean and Jocelyn Gilligan started a financial services consulting firm in the garage of their Longmont home, and seven years later, that business has been named among the Top 200 Private Companies by ColoradoBiz magazine. The list ranks the top businesses in the state by revenue. The couple always...
Longmont development recovering from pandemic lull
Looking at building permit numbers in Longmont for the last three years, the thing that most jumped out to the city’s planning director was the effect of the pandemic on development. Glen Van Nimwegan highlighted the drop in permits issued between 2020 and 2021 — from 5,736 down to...
Mary Bisesi
MARY CLARISSA (RINI) BISESI. Mary Clarissa Bisesi, age 98, went home to be with her Lord on January 11, 2023. She suffered from Dementia the last six months of her life, and lived in a nursing home in Boulder. Mary’s years of life were nothing short of well-lived, well-loved and very blessed. She remained steadfast in her Catholic faith throughout her life. If our love for her alone was enough to keep her here, she would be with us forever.
Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns
Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
CDOT begins concrete panel replacement on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington on Monday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work on Jan. 23 on a concrete slab replacement project on Interstate 25. Work will take place on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington. This project consists of the removal and replacement of designated concrete panels on I-25 between Mile Point 281 and...
Understanding who gets to choose Rep. Bernett’s replacement
The process to replace a state representative who resigned from office takes place next week, but the constitution of the committee to select her replacement was determined long before she resigned. House District 12 Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her position Jan. 8, the day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session...
Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest
DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
RTD hosting open house on FasTracks extension to Longmont
Interested community members can attend an open house about the FasTracks line extension that is supposed to reach Longmont one day. FasTracks is the Regional Transportation District’s voter-approved transit expansion program that began in 2004. Part of that plan is to build commuter rail service from Denver Union Station to Boulder, terminating in Longmont.
Digital checkout soar past 1 million along Front Range Libraries
The Front Range Downloadable Library broke records in 2022 with over 1 million checkouts. The Front Range Downloadable Library includes Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland and Westminster public libraries. The consortium of libraries adopted 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks over 15 years ago. These books are available through...
I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022; lots more slated for this year
As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
Viola Anderson
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Viola Anderson in Strongsville, OH, who passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 88, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. Viola...
East Boulder Creek site management plan public opinion survey
Boulder County Parks & Open Space is beginning the planning process for the East Boulder Creek Site. An online survey is available through Tuesday, Feb. 28, for public opinion on conservation and people priorities for the site. The 1377-acre site is an opportunity to welcome the community to a new...
Zoning change proposed on parcel behind Home Depot
The developer of a parcel of land behind the Home Depot and Target in Longmont is asking that it be rezoned. Macy Development Company, based in Denver, is the applicant for the rezoning and concept plan of the property that sits on the northeast corner of Dry Creek Drive and Lykins Gulch Road. If approved by Longmont City Council on Tuesday, the 3.82 acre parcel would be rezoned from Mixed Use Regional Center, or MU-R, to Mixed Use Employment, or MU-E.
Out and about: Game night at the Library
The winter doldrums getting you down? Grab some friends and family and spend the evening playing board games (and maybe some giant lawn games). Bring your own game or choose from one of the library's games. Hot cocoa will be provided. 6:30 p.m. Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Join...
Niwot-based company awarded patent for signature verification
The Niwot-based company Parascript was recently awarded a patent for new signature verification technology. The company, which uses artificial intelligence for document processing, will use the patent to help businesses validate people’s identities, said Tatiana Vazulina, Parascript’s director of project management. “We always improve our technology,” she said....
RTD’s sales outlet at Downtown Boulder Station temporarily relocated to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station
Beginning Jan. 20, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily relocate its Downtown Boulder Station sales outlet to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station until further notice. The sales outlet’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers can purchase tickets, access lost and found, and other outlet services including EcoPass issuance. Parking is available in the attached garage.
Saturday's Scores
Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning
In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
Longmont police report: Jan. 22, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Longmont fire calls increase in 2022
Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0