6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
Penguins’ Room: Pettersson’s Mistake, Poehling’s Comeback
NEWARK, N.J. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to like at least one thing about the first minute of their game against New Jersey at Prudential Center Sunday. That it only lasted 60 seconds. They gave up a 2-on-1 break on the first shift, then allowed a goal 56 seconds...
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Following Path of Tortorella’s Successful History
The Philadelphia Flyers have become the John Tortorella show during the first season under their new head coach. From his stoned-faced press conference attitude to his contentious decisions to sit veteran NHL players, the former Stanley Cup winner has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia in 2022-23. The Flyers might lack the talent to compete with the top tier of the NHL, but they’ve taken a step forward after disastrous seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Reduce Trade Talks, Penguins Injury Updates
A significant part of the Vancouver Canucks soap opera will end on Monday as Bruce Boudreau will be fired, Rick Tocchet will take over, and Jim Rutherford will turn the page on what should be his most embarrassing chapter as a GM. Meanwhile, Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin have reportedly whittled down the Bo Horvat suitors before the NHL trade deadline. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is grateful to his teammates,, and the Penguins are slowly getting healthy.
Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves a little bit of a cushion. Obviously, we wanted to play a better 60-minute game than that, but we ended up with the win.” Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.
Penguins’ Youth Is Not Mike Sullivan’s Issue
The narrative that Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan doesn't like young talent is wrong.
