Bruce Gowers Dead At 82; Directed Iconic Music Videos Including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rock With You,” & “Jack & Diane”
Bruce Gowers, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning director who helmed hundreds of music videos (including Queen’s iconic clip for “Bohemian Rhapsody”) and nine-plus seasons of American Idol, has died. Billboard reports that Gowers died Sunday in Santa Monica of complications from an acute respiratory infection, per an announcement from his family. He was 82.
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Warner Music Group Acquires Yes ‘Recorded Music Rights and Income Streams’ in ‘Milestone Deal’
Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially acquired the recorded rights of Yes in a deal that covers the London-based group’s first 12 studio albums. The Big Three label and the more than 50-year-old act unveiled the transaction – specifically extending to Yes’ Atlantic Records studio albums as well as 17 live recordings and compilations – in a formal announcement message today. After arriving on the scene with a self-titled debut effort in 1969, Yes went on to release nine additional studio albums via Atlantic, which now belongs to WMG.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Pink Floyd Releases Massive $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Box Set
Pink Floyd releases a monster-sized, $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ box set. Warner Music and Sony Music announced the upcoming release of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon as a deluxe box set in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album’s original release. The newly remastered box set will be released on March 24, 2023. Sony Music will distribute the collection, while Warner Music is in charge of European distribution.
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”
Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
Meat Loaf's Daughters Amanda and Pearl Share Short Film Tribute on Anniversary of Rocker's Death
"This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage," Meat Loaf's daughters wrote on Instagram over the weekend Meat Loaf's family is honoring him in a special way on the one-year anniversary of the rocker's death. Over the weekend, the Bat Out of Hell musician's daughters, Amanda and Pearl Aday, paid tribute to their father — who died at age 74 in January 2022 — by releasing a 35-minute short film titled Meat Loaf: A...
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys Names His Favorite Rolling Stones Song
Brian Wilson mentioned his favorite Beatles and Rolling Stones songs. Here's what we learned from The Beach Boys member's memoir, 'I Am Brian Wilson.'
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
The Connection Between Paul McCartney’s Wings and Pink Floyd That Had Nothing to Do With Music
One non-musical thread connected Paul McCartney’s band Wings to Pink Floyd in the 1970s.
The Kid LAROI announces ‘Fortnite’ experience featuring unreleased songs
The Kid LAROI has confirmed details of his Wild Dreams Fortnite experience, which will include unreleased music. Set to launch this Friday (January 27), The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams experience is set to be “an immersive, interactive musical experience portraying LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to headlining sold-out performances as a worldwide superstar.”
Shakira Fans Are Convinced Singer Found Out Ex Was Cheating Because Her Favorite Jam Was Eaten
Fans are buzzing about Shakira's new breakup track, which is seemingly about ex Gerard Pique. The unconfirmed rumors are especially fascinating to fans because online theories about how the singer discovered Pique was allegedly cheating all point to a jar of strawberry jam. The jam theory originated in the South...
Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Song ‘Natural Woman’ Faces Calls to Be Removed From Streaming for Being ‘Harmful’
Nearly 55 years after its initial release, Aretha Franklin’s iconic track Natural Woman is potentially being canceled after it was deemed offensive. According to The New York Post, the Norwegian activist group, The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA), took to Twitter last week to slam the famous track as it is harmful to transgendered women.
A Rock Star Played Guitar on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’
A rock star played guitar on David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." One of those songs became Bowie's final No. 1 single in the United States.
The best UK streaming platforms – ranked!
If you want to stream everything on every major platform in 2023 you’ll need to pay £1,126. Which is obviously ridiculous. Cut down your subscriptions and you’ll also be saving yourself from endlessly scrolling through a dozen watchlists every night – with far too much to choose from to ever justify the cost. So which ones are worth the direct debit? Here, we rank the best streamers available right now…
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
Canadian Country Legend Ian Tyson Dies at 89
Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ian Tyson has died. The decorated singer and songwriter was one half of Ian & Sylvia, whose song "Four Strong Winds" was once declared the greatest Canadian song of all time. Ex-wife Sylvia Tyson confirmed the news of Ian Tyson's death during an...
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
‘Those stoner days were hugely liberating’: Kiwi musicians reflect on a counterculture like no other
In the 21st century, New Zealand is widely hailed as home to a progressive Labour government, a hi-tech film and TV industry, formidable wineries and sagacious singers Lorde and Aldous Harding, alongside much else. It’s a far cry from the 1960s when the conservative National Party government maintained “rule Britannia”: little television – and zero film – was homemade, local brewery DB’s tasteless beers were the nation’s tipple and popular musicians tended to faithfully replicate British stars. But cracks in a conformist society began to appear towards the end of that decade, as a homegrown counterculture sprang up thanks to the government’s support for the US war in Vietnam and rock music developing into a vehicle for dissent.
