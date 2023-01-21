5-year-old boy hospitalized after getting ahold of unsecured gun, shooting himself in the hand

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are investigating after a five-year-old Detroit boy was admitted to a local hospital for accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

According to Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald -- who provided an update Saturday afternoon -- the child was brought to Henry Ford Hospital at 12 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Though current stories are conflicting, it appears to be a self-inflicted, accidental shooting with an unattended firearm. The incident occurred at the boy's home on Kendall St., near Linwood and Oakman.

"I know we've said this many, many times before," Asst. Chief Fitzgerald said, "but you have to start securing these weapons."

Fitzgerald continued, saying this end result could have been much worse, as a three-year-old, two-year-old and newborn were also in the home when the gun was discharged.

"It's senseless," said Fitzgerald, "Gunowners that don't know how to put up their guns when they're not here [home]."

The five-year-old sustained a significant injury to his left hand and will likely lose most of his thumb.

At this time, DPD believes the firearm is still in the house, and that other weapons are likely inside as well.

Detectives are working to secure a search warrant to enter the home where the incident supposedly occurred.

Until then, they are not sure of the type of gun, whether it is registered, where it was when the child found it or what degree of negligence may have been involved.

No arrests have been made, but Fitzgerald said that should an investigation show negligence, DPD will pursue charges.