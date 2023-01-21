Memphis pharmacist Dr. Champion dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long-time beloved Memphis pharmacist, Dr. Charles A. Champion, has died, according to his family.

Champion is best known for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store and is celebrated for his use of natural remedies in addition to pharmaceutical treatments. Dr. Champion made history when he became the first African-American pharmacist working at a Memphis hospital.

View more information on the legacy of Dr. Champion and his accomplishments on his website.

The Champion Family provided the following statement:

“ Pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. We mourn his departure but celebrate his incredible life and legacy. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Dr. Champion spent his career creating and providing remedies to treat many common illnesses. His dedication and love for people and his community were evident in his work. The joy Dr. Champion found in serving others was immeasurable, and we are grateful to everyone who trusted him and Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store with their health and wellness needs. Please carry him in your hearts and continue to ‘Live Like A Champion.'”



“We sincerely appreciate your condolences and prayers but ask for privacy as we navigate these next few days. We will provide information very soon on ways to honor and acknowledge Dr. Champion’s legacy in lieu of flowers. ”

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South .

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.