Memphis, TN

Memphis pharmacist Dr. Champion dies at 92

By Stuart Rucker
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long-time beloved Memphis pharmacist, Dr. Charles A. Champion, has died, according to his family.

Champion is best known for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store and is celebrated for his use of natural remedies in addition to pharmaceutical treatments. Dr. Champion made history when he became the first African-American pharmacist working at a Memphis hospital.

View more information on the legacy of Dr. Champion and his accomplishments on his website.

Dr. Charles Champion, legend in Memphis medicine, turning 90

The Champion Family provided the following statement:

Pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. We mourn his departure but celebrate his incredible life and legacy. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Dr. Champion spent his career creating and providing remedies to treat many common illnesses. His dedication and love for people and his community were evident in his work. The joy Dr. Champion found in serving others was immeasurable, and we are grateful to everyone who trusted him and Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store with their health and wellness needs. Please carry him in your hearts and continue to ‘Live Like A Champion.'”

“We sincerely appreciate your condolences and prayers but ask for privacy as we navigate these next few days. We will provide information very soon on ways to honor and acknowledge Dr. Champion’s legacy in lieu of flowers.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 33

Dorothy Gilliam
2d ago

Very nice guy he was loved by the community he helped me with medicine once for my ear aches. And helped with my son when he was a baby referred me to wat to get when my son had colic. Best pharmacist anyone could meet. Rest in peace Mr. Champion the community will surely miss you. My deepest condolences go out to the family many prayers 🙏🙏🙏

Sherri Bass
2d ago

Lord have mercy on his family and give them some peace. Him, and his girls gave me so much hope and it worked. Wonderful Family!! RIH DOC!!

Idanell Stewart
2d ago

I am so sorry My Condolences to family and friends DR.CHAMPION was the Best He Served HIS COMMUNITY Well Job well done going but not forgotten Job well done 🙏🙏🙏

