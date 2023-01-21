Safety concerns rise after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously on Beach Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s growing concern in a Southside neighborhood after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously and causing traffic delays on Beach Boulevard.

One neighbor told Action News Jax that something needs to be done before a tragedy occurs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“They were popping wheelies, there was more than one person popping a wheelie and at any time those motorcycles could of flipped over or hit another vehicle and cause death so that’s the last thing I want to do is run over a motorcyclist and have them dead,” said neighbor Daniel Bowling.

Daniel bowling was driving onto Southside Boulevard. Friday when he said he saw a group of motorcycles pass him, then cut him off.

We have video that shows the group popping wheelies and darting in-and-out of traffic.

Bowling said he followed them until the group pulled into RideNow PowerSports on Beach Boulevard.

The owner of RideNow PowerSports said that the group is not affiliated with them and sent Action News Jax this statement that says in part, it does not or will not support reckless driving of motorcycles or any motorized vehicles.

It goes on to say that they can not help who or prevent how people ride their motorcycles.

Action News Jax also reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for a response but have not heard back.

“I’m a motorcycle rider myself and I would never do the things they do,” said Bowling.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]