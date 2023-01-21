ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Safety concerns rise after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously on Beach Blvd

By Alexus Cleavenger
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YmfR_0kMn3MTk00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s growing concern in a Southside neighborhood after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously and causing traffic delays on Beach Boulevard.

One neighbor told Action News Jax that something needs to be done before a tragedy occurs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“They were popping wheelies, there was more than one person popping a wheelie and at any time those motorcycles could of flipped over or hit another vehicle and cause death so that’s the last thing I want to do is run over a motorcyclist and have them dead,” said neighbor Daniel Bowling.

Daniel bowling was driving onto Southside Boulevard. Friday when he said he saw a group of motorcycles pass him, then cut him off.

We have video that shows the group popping wheelies and darting in-and-out of traffic.

Bowling said he followed them until the group pulled into RideNow PowerSports on Beach Boulevard.

The owner of RideNow PowerSports said that the group is not affiliated with them and sent Action News Jax this statement that says in part, it does not or will not support reckless driving of motorcycles or any motorized vehicles.

It goes on to say that they can not help who or prevent how people ride their motorcycles.

Action News Jax also reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for a response but have not heard back.

“I’m a motorcycle rider myself and I would never do the things they do,” said Bowling.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 21

I told you
2d ago

I saw this group on Beach Blvd ..where are the police on this. Arrest them. I got a ticket for 5 miles over the speed limit but these riders get nothing. They were predominantly African American so I guess we can't do anything

Reply(3)
6
Ivan Benpoopalot
2d ago

I may not have much to add to this conversation but recently I started taking three fiber gummies at night and I have become very regular in the morning I would just share that with you because being regular is fantastic

Reply
5
Lawadjia Carr
2d ago

and people wonder why half of the traffic fatalities occur. . even zooming in between me on the interstate!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Driver dead in Mandarin crash at Loretto and San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A morning crash in Mandarin leaves a man dead at a busy intersection. Jacksonville police responded around 1:30 this morning Loretto and San Jose Boulevard where they found a pickup truck hat hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man dies after hitting tree at low speed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed when he drove into a tree at a low speed. According to detectives, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the 67-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling on Loretta Road in the area of San Jose Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the truck left the left lane and struck a tree.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP arrests Jacksonville correctional sergeant for DUI, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Jan. 19, just after 2 a.m., a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by an active correctional sergeant. The stop occurred on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road and was as a result of speeding.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southarkansassun.com

Burglary Suspect Shot Police Officer In Florida; All 5 Officers Retaliated Killing Suspect

A burglary suspect shot a police officer during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. On the night of January 20, a police officer from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot in the face during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. The confrontation happened after 5 Jacksonville police officers responded to a burglary report. The Jacksonville Police were able to find the suspect, however, he had shot fire at them. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. Fortunately, the wounded police officer suffered only non-fatal injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital, as reported by Richard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO: All parties identified in suspicious incident near Jammes Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO released a statement that all parties involved in the incident have been identified and located safely. At this time this story is ongoing, and Action News Jax is working to learn more information. Original:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a reported suspicious...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

What are the rules and regulations to keeping backyard chickens in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backyard chickens are a hot topic on online chat boards. Depending on where you live in Jacksonville, you are allowed to raise chickens. One June 25, 2015, city council enacted an ordinance which permits backyard hens in certain residential zoning districts. This ordinance did not effect or change rights to keep and raise chickens on agricultural and rural residential-acre zoning districts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy