Riverside County, CA

KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says

The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed robbery occurs at Fontana store on Jan. 19

An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed. The suspect was armed...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies in traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20

A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 300 block of West Slover Avenue and involved a grey Nissan Sentra and a semi-truck pulling two trailers. Officers arrived on scene at 3:09...
RIALTO, CA
YAHOO!

Victorville woman pleads guilty to fraud in pandemic benefits scheme

A Victorville woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits, the Department of Justice reported on Monday. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” obtained the funds by using the names of inmates in the California state prison system. She pled...
VICTORVILLE, CA

