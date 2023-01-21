Read full article on original website
Related
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
Fontana Herald News
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Claremont Police Department received a 911 call of a possible home invasion and shots fired… Read more "Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery"
Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says
The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him
The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
YAHOO!
Man faces life in prison for sneaking 312 pounds of meth into Kern by hiding it in furniture
Jan. 23—A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possessing with an intent to distribute methamphetamine in Kern County after police found 312 pounds of the drug hidden inside furniture delivered to Delano. Edgardo Rosales-Andrade, 26, of Paramount was with Pedro Alegra when a...
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery occurs at Fontana store on Jan. 19
An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed. The suspect was armed...
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
Man found fatally wounded outside Lancaster medical building
A man was found mortally wounded this morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies in traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20
A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 300 block of West Slover Avenue and involved a grey Nissan Sentra and a semi-truck pulling two trailers. Officers arrived on scene at 3:09...
Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
YAHOO!
Victorville woman pleads guilty to fraud in pandemic benefits scheme
A Victorville woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits, the Department of Justice reported on Monday. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” obtained the funds by using the names of inmates in the California state prison system. She pled...
Comments / 0