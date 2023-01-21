Sundance’s ‘The Pod Generation’: Director Sophie Barthes on A.I., the Future of Motherhood, Our Relationship to Technology and Nature

Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
SFGate
Michael J. Fox Praises Christopher Lloyd, Says Their Friendship Took Off on ‘Back to the Future Part III’: ‘He’s Not Just a Crazy Guy, He’s an Artist’
Michael J. Fox nearly broke the internet last October when he reunited with “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd on stage at New York Comic Con. The duo were on the verge of tears as Fox emotionally hugged Lloyd and Lloyd put his arm around Fox. Their reunion led many “Back to the Future” fans to wonder if the two might collaborate on screen again. Fox reflected lovingly on Lloyd at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, revealing their friendship didn’t take shape until the third “Back to the Future” movie.
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere After Festival Fails to Provide Captioning for Juror Marlee Matlin (EXCLUSIVE)
Jurors for Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition walked out of the premiere of “Magazine Dreams” on Friday night over an incident in which the festival failed to provide adequate captioning for deaf and hearing impaired audience members — including juror Marlee Matlin. Members of the dramatic jury — consisting of Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Matlin — decided to collectively walk out of the film as it began after a caption device provided to Matlin didn’t work. While the device was repaired hours later, it underscored a larger issue that has played out behind the scenes regarding the festival’s...
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage
When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent — is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
EW.com
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
‘The golden door was not wide open’: Ken Burns documentary examines Holocaust response in US
American filmmaker Ken Burns explores the response to the Holocaust in the United States in his new documentary.This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the three-part miniseries, simply titled The US and the Holocaust.His documentary examines the events leading up to and during one of history’s darkest times, and what Americans really were aware of.It also casts a light on the roles that eugenics, racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism played during this crisis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the fluteAuschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthdayEmpire of Light: Sam Mendes and Olivia Coleman say mental health has ‘weird stigma’
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
Still Pictures by Janet Malcolm review – a great writer’s photographic memories
A posthumous collection of essays, sparked by old photos of her Czech refugee family and friends, lucidly sketches a lost world
In trial film ‘Saint Omer,’ rich reflection arises from restraint
Based on the real-life 2013 case of Fabienne Kabou, a woman who was accused of killing her own baby, the drama screens at the Detroit Film Theatre this weekend
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
SFGate
Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’
“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A.
NME
Nick Cave shares his views on joy: “I choose to be an optimist through a kind of necessity”
Nick Cave has shared his views on joy, optimism and the state of the world. singer was asked by fans via his blog The Red Hand Files, “What is joy? Where is it? Where is love in this world that is such an evil mess?” along with the question: “Are you an optimist?”
‘Of an Age’ Review: A Whirlwind 24-Hour Romance Anchors This Swoon-Worthy Queer Drama
The blush of first love can be electrifying, but also wholly disorienting. There’s a way in which someone’s smile (or body — odor, even) can muster up vexing emotions that feel visceral and involuntary. Writer-director Goran Stolevski’s sophomore effort, “Of an Age,” spends the bulk of its runtime capturing such a blush, and then pushes audiences and characters alike to revisit it anew with the added wistfulness of hindsight. The Australian production is a warm-hearted gem, pulsating with lustful tenderness (and tender lust) as it sketches what first love can feel like, and asking whether it can ever endure. The...
hypebeast.com
Japanese and British Subcultures Collide in Sage Nation's FW23 Collection
Emerging London-based label Sage Nation has just presented its latest menswear offering that continues its journey into creating a staple wardrobe for all. The brand is grounded in timelessness, consistently encapsulating every collection in “Balance, Perspective, and Purpose.” The label pushes practicality to the forefront and keeps its design language simple, allowing impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring to speak for itself.
SFGate
Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift Nominated for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards
Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are among the artists nominated at the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which recognize the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, advertising and trailers. All three were recognized in the best song category. “Elvis” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tied...
whatshotblog.com
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Book Club Questions
Taylor Jenkins Reid’s books are perfect for book club discussions and these Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book club questions will give you lots of food for thought!. The fifth book by popular author Taylor Jenkins-Reid, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was hugely popular when it was released in 2017.
SFGate
Earth's inner core seems to be slowing its spin
In the mid-1990s scientists found evidence that Earth's inner core, a superheated ball of iron slightly smaller than the moon, was spinning at its own pace, just a bit faster than the rest of the planet. Now a study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that around 2009, the core slowed its rotation to whirl in sync with the surface for a time - and is now lagging behind it.
Get creative with baby photography and play with digital backdrops
Here's how to get creative with your baby photography and create stunning composite images
