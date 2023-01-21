ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom Prison inmate death spurs homicide investigation

By Matthew Nobert
 2 days ago

(KTXL) — An inmate at Folsom State Prison died after being found motionless in their cell on Saturday, according to the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.

At 7:20 a.m., Joseph D. Horne, 42, was found laying on the ground motionless inside his cell after what appeared to be a fight between he and his cellmate 33-year-old Deshai C. Moore.

Correctional officers began life-saving measures and transported Horne to the prison’s Treatment and Triage Center where at 7:44 a.m. he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still being determined by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Moore is the alleged suspect in the homicide and was relocated to the prison’s administrative segregation unit during the course of the investigation.

Horne was serving a life-without-parole sentence for “first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm, and criminal threat, discharge of a firearm in a dwelling, transporting/selling a controlled substance, and assault with a firearm, and street gang act in the commission of a violent felony.”

Moore was serving a 14-year sentence for “two counts of second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm. He received an additional sentence of 2 years, 8 months in November 2011 from Imperial County while incarcerated for battery against a custodial officer.”

