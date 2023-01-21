'This one hurts': How Bradley's 17-game home win streak ended in final 3 seconds with loss to Belmont

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves were not in a good place Saturday after Belmont University sent them somewhere they hadn't been all season — the loss column on their home court.

The Braves had a seven-point lead with 4:30 left but couldn't hold it, absorbing a 78-76 loss to Belmont on a game-winner with 3 seconds left in a Missouri Valley Conference rematch before 5,854 at Carver Arena.

With that, Bradley's 17-game home win streak — third-longest active streak in the nation — was over.

"We should have won this game," said Bradley center Rienk Mast, who did everything he could to win it with 23 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. "We were in a good spot going into those last 3-4 minutes. We were feeling good. We shouldn't have let it come down to that last play.

"This one (deleted) hurts."

Belmont 3-master Drew Friberg hit a 3 with 36.5 seconds left to pull Belmont into a 76-76 tie.

The Bruins took a timeout, and coming off that break Bradley subbed Zek Montgomery in for Ville Tahvanainen.

Montgomery brought the ball in from near the Belmont bench and raced down the floor, seeing daylight in the lane.

But he lost the ball and crashed to the floor, the ball settling in Belmont center Even Brauns' hands as he stood under the rim.

Play turned the other way and Sheppard won it, driving down the right side of the lane with Malevy Leons defending and then — after none of the three officials on the floor saw what might have been a travel — fighting the ball up and in between Leons and Montgomery.

"Once Montgomery lost the ball, I saw Even (Brauns) looking down the court and I knew I had to get going. We didn't want to go too soon. We wanted to hold it for a last shot," Sheppard said. "The plan was for me to walk across the middle and draw two guys and kick the ball out. But I saw there was one with me, so I went to the rim and tried to get the points.

"When I saw it go in I kind of blacked out. Next thing I knew I was running back down the court hoping they didn't get a last-second shot.

"I had no idea their win streak was the third-longest in the nation. It's incredible to come into a great building against a great team like Bradley and win. It's a signature moment for us."

The Braves tried to take a timeout, but none of the three officials on the floor saw head coach Brian Wardle asking for one, nor saw forward Ja'Shon Henry on the floor screaming for one.

Connor Hickman raced down the floor and tossed up a desperate heave from deep on the right wing that missed as time expired.

"Did not want that," Wardle said of Montgomery's rush down the court. "That was not at all what we drew up. We wanted to hold it until about 10 seconds and then execute a play.

"We shouldn't have put him in that spot, to be honest. That's on us as coaches. We should have had Duke Deen or Hickman with the ball, guys who had been in that position as a point guard before.

"We put Zek in a tough spot."

It's never automatic

We've been spoiled by Bradley's long win streak at home, most of them blowouts contributing to a 22+ average margin of victory at Carver Arena this season.

But it's never really easy.

"Rienk Mast and Ja'Shon Henry, they carried us," Wardle said. "I never take this building for granted. You have to bring energy and passion wherever you play. We didn't hold home court.

"This is a bad loss. This loss hurts us. It's been hard getting fans back out after COVID, and unfortunately we didn't perform very well for them today."

They took an L. But maybe they got something the tiniest bit helpful out of it.

"We haven't had a tough game at home so far," Mast said. "It was bound to happen (a tough challenge). It was going to happen, and I hoped we would respond well to it. I got to watch the film, but the last little bit I think they made more winning plays than we did."

Henry was tremendous off the bench, living in the paint for 14 points -- he went to the free throw line nine times — and grabbing three rebounds in 25 minutes.

Mast and Henry teamed up to help BU win the paint, 40-30. They out-rebounded Belmont 39-30. Had six blocks to the Bruins' one.

But lost.

"We knew eventually we were going to play a close game here," Henry said. "Glass half full, this might be good for us, we hadn't really played a close game at home. The Valley has been very competitive like this since I've been here. It comes down to the details and executing your game plan, that's how the Valley is.

"I hate losing."

It's all about the 3

Belmont is a 3-point shooting machine, among the best in the nation. The Braves knew this and built a game plan to stop it but it just didn't happen.

The Bruins made 12 3-pointers on 27 chances, including five from Friberg. His clutch 3 from the left wing tied the game at 76-76 with 36 seconds left.

"Defensively we were on our heels the whole game," Wardle said. "It was a very poor effort defensively. You can't do that against a Belmont offensive team.

"No. 1 key to the game. The 3s. It's all we worked on in practice, taking away the 3s, switching up and being aggressive. We didn't do that today. We didn't talk. We lacked leadership.

"So that consistency, after a very good win on the road at Indiana State … gone today. That's very frustrating because we talk about it every day in practice. It was just a poor defensive effort by us."

Belmont foreshadowed it with a trio of 3s -- including two from Friberg -- in the opening 2:16 of the second half to move past Bradley, 46-45.

Then Sheppard hit a 3, making it four in the first three minutes -- for a 49-47 lead.

"We … came out in the second half and didn't guard anyone," Wardle said. "I think we gave up four 3s in the opening minutes of the second half after that was all we talked about at halftime."

Master-ful Rienk

Rienk Mast was killing Belmont inside from the opening tip, helping Bradley race to an 8-0 start in the first 2:48 with a hook and two layups.

Two main characters in the game — Bradley point guard Duke Deen and Belmont forward Drew Friberg — were scoreless with under four minutes left in the first half.

Mast hit a 3 from above the key for 29-25 with 4:27 left on the half.

Friberg got his first points on a 3 from the left wing to cut BU's lead to 32-28 with 3:32 left in the half.

Deen got his first points on a pullup jumper for a 34-31 lead with 2:49 left in the half.

By halftime, Mast had 15 points and 7 rebounds and Bradley held a 28-16 edge in the paint.

Mast reached his sixth double-double of the season before the second half was five minutes old.

"I started the game aggressive, shots were going down and feeling good," Mast said. "But honestly I don't care how I played if we don't win. Props to them for playing through our game plan and still getting to what they wanted to.

"It was not great on our part."

In the huddle

• Bradley coach Brian Wardle: "They say basketball is a game of mistakes. Well Bradley made a lot of mistakes today, including me, the staff, every player who played. We did not play smart, did not talk."

• Wardle, on how it ended: "Belmont made big shots down the stretch and we did not."

• Bradley forward Ja'Shon Henry: "We watch this film tonight and tomorrow, learn from it, grow from it, then move on."

• Henry, summing up his feelings after the loss: "This burns."

Bravely Speaking

Until Saturday, the Braves last loss at home was a buzzer-beater to Missouri State in a 71-69 decision on Jan. 5, 2022. ... Bradley's 17-game home win streak officially finishes as ninth-longest in program history. ... BU forward Malevy Leons had a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds, plus three blocks and a steal. … BU starting guards Duke Deen and Connor Hickman combined for eight shots and nine points, and both had four fouls. Deen fouled out in Wednesday's game at Indiana State while Hickman had four fouls there. ... Bradley lost both games in the series to Belmont by a combined five points. The Braves led with 43 seconds left at Belmont, and with 40 seconds left Saturday at Carver Arena. … Murray State beat Indiana State on Saturday -- four straight losses now for the Sycamores. … Southern Illinois and Belmont are co-leaders at 8-2 in the Valley race. Northern Iowa has slipped ahead of the pack at 7-3. Bradley, Indiana State, Missouri State and Murray State are all knotted at 6-4. … Belmont got 23 points from Ben Sheppard -- who was only 3 of 10 from 3. … Bruins Cade Tyson had a trio of 3s and put in 15 points plus six rebounds, while Drew Friberg had 15 points on five 3s. … Bradley hosts rival Illinois State on Wednesday at Carver Arena.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

The streak is over

FINAL: Belmont 78, Bradley 76. Ben Sheppard sinks a layup with 3 seconds left to win it for the Bruins.

Tied up with under a minute

5:01 p.m.: Drew Friberg hits a 3 from the left wing with 37 seconds left. Timeout Bradley. 76-76.

Zek Montgomery races down the court, reaches the lane, slips and falls and loses the ball. Belmont's Ben Sheppard brings it the other way and layup in traffic with 3 seconds left for the win, 78-76.

Bradley up 4 in deep stretch

4:48 p.m.: Ville Tahvanainen with a 3 from right wing at 6:50 for a 69-65 lead.

Malevy Leons rebound and putback at 5:11 for 71-67 lead.

Belmont's Ben Sheppard missed a 3 and Henry went to the line when he was fouled at the other end. He made both for a 73-67 lead with 4:30 left.

It's 73-69 with 3:56 left and the media timeout is here.

It's tied

4:36 p.m.: Connor Hickman hits a 3 from the left wing to pull Bradley into a 64-64 tie with 8:34 left. Hickman whistled for his fourth foul as the media break arrives at 7:52.

Braves fight back

4:24 p.m. The Braves inch back as Hickman was fouled on a floating jumper and converted the and-1 for a 57-56 lead at 12:50. It holds up to the 12-under media break.

Rienk Mast double-double

4:17 p.m.: Bradley center Rienk Mast with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Game still has 15:47 left.

Belmont hot from distance

4:10 p.m.: Bradley gets a corner 3 from Malevy Leons as the second half opens. But Belmont is firing it up with four 3s -- including two from Drew Friberg -- in the opening three minutes of the half to move past Bradley, 46-45. Braves take a timeout.

Belmont 10 of 18 from 3 and long way to go yet.

HALFTIME: Bradley 40, Belmont 37

3:50 p.m.: Bradley center Rienk Mast with 15 points and 7 rebounds in the first half, helping BU build a 28-16 points in the paint edge.

Ja'Shon Henry with 7 points off the bench, and Zek Montgomery with five.

Belmont has 13 points from Cade Tyson on 3 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc. The Bruins are 6 of 13 from 3-point distance at the break and shooting 41.2% from the field.

Bradley just 2 of 7 from long distance, but firing in 58.6% from the field, thanks to so many inside looks.

The Duke is on the board

3:45 p.m.: Deen got his first points on a pullup jumper for a 34-31 lead with 2:49 left in the half.

Montgomery slammed home a breakaway dunk for 38-33 with 1:18 left.

Punch, counterpunch

3:41 p.m.: Mast hit a 3 from above the key for 29-25 with 4:27 left on the half.

A stop, followed by a long 3 from Zek Montgomery and Bradley's lead was at 32-25.

Drew Friberg got his first points on a 3 from the left wing to cut to 32-28, and then Belmont came right back down the floor a driving layup and-1 from Keishawn Davidson to tighten to 32-30 with a free throw coming as the break arrived with 3:05 left.

Waiting for a breakout

3:36 p.m.: Two main characters in this game -- Bradley point guard Duke Deen and Belmont forward Drew Friberg -- are scoreless with under six minutes left in the first half.

Bruins take a lead

3:32 p.m.: Ja'Shon Henry with a turnover, and two trips later Belmont leads 20-19 on a 3 from Cade Tyson above the key at 8:03.

Tyson then hit another 3 from the left corner for a 23-21 Belmont lead at 7:21.

Here comes Belmont

3:28 p.m.: Jakubicek with a drive to the rim, then a jumper from Cade Tyson, a floating jumper from Ja'Kobi Gillespie and a 3 from Tyson ties it 17-17 with 10:24 left and Bradley takes a timeout.

During that run Mast turned it over on a picked off pass, Connor Hickman missed a free throw and Ville Tahvanainen missed a 3.

Braves 16, Belmont 8

3:20 p.m.: Mast and Duke Deen take a rest, Hannah slides over to the middle, and Ville Tahvanainen jumps in at guard. Tahvanainen pushes BU to 16-8 lead with a drive to the rim at the 12-minute media break.

Bradley fired up early

3:12 p.m.: The Braves roared out to an 8-0 lead in the first 2:48 as center Rienk Mast hammered Belmont inside with two layups and a short hook.

The Bruins took out center Even Brauns and swapped in Frank Jakubicek in an effort to slow down Mast, and it's been a physical battle.

Starting lineups

2:49 p.m.: Bradley opens with guards Connor Hickman and Duke Deen, center Rienk Mast and forwards Malevy Leons and Darius Hannah. Zek Montgomery will come off the bench for the second game in a row. Worked great for him at Indiana State.

Belmont with Sheppard and Davidson at guards, center Even Brauns, and forwards Tyson and Friberg.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'This one hurts': How Bradley's 17-game home win streak ended in final 3 seconds with loss to Belmont