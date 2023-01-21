Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Police Warn Residents Not to Fall for Romance Scams in Fort Collins
In 2021, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) warned residents about the dangers of romance scams after a local woman fell victim. At the time, officers revealed that a scammer had used social media to seduce an elderly Fort Collins woman and steal $20,000 from her. Thankfully, FCPS was able to...
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Scott Beebe
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike
Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Why? Fort Collins Resident Falls Victim To Bizarre Tik Tok Trend
Well, at least we can speculate that it's a Tik Tok trend, but we may never actually know for sure. The internet seems to think it's a Tik Tok trend - at least dating back a couple of years - but even if it is, tell me this isn't the absolute dumbest thing you've ever heard of.
Traffic Warning: Southbound I-25 Was Closed at HWY 34
Colorado's winter weather strikes I-25 again as another crash closed the state's largest and busiest interstate between Highway 34 and Highway 402 in Loveland today. The southbound lanes of I-25 at Highway 34 were closed down on Wednesday after the slick winter weather conditions caused a major jam involving a semi-truck. The closure was between Highway 34 and the 402 exits. Here are the updates from Colorado State Patrol as they worked on clearing up the jackknifed semi-mess.
This Tasty Taco Truck on North College is a Big Favorite in Fort Collins
North College in Fort Colllins has a lot of great places to check out, including movies at The Lyric, bowling and bands at 830 North, and some of the best tacos in town. There's just something about a great taco: The flavor, the spice, the "crunch." When you add in "authentic Mexican" to the equation, you'd better jump in the car and head north.
People in Fort Collins Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Step...
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
Take a Spin in Town with Fort Collins’s E-Bike and Scooter Share
There are so many unique and interesting places to explore around Fort Collins - even just in Old Town alone. From parks and natural areas to breweries, bars, and restaurants, one could spend a whole day cruising around the city without ever running out of things to do. Fort Collins's...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Let Barcelona Clinical Spa & Salon Take Care of Your Skin
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. When you live in a dry, arid place like Colorado, you can't slack on your skincare. Thankfully, you don't have to. Barcelona Clinical Spa & Salon has a variety of treatments to keep your...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials and...
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0