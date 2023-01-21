ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

99.9 The Point

Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?

It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike

Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Traffic Warning: Southbound I-25 Was Closed at HWY 34

Colorado's winter weather strikes I-25 again as another crash closed the state's largest and busiest interstate between Highway 34 and Highway 402 in Loveland today. The southbound lanes of I-25 at Highway 34 were closed down on Wednesday after the slick winter weather conditions caused a major jam involving a semi-truck. The closure was between Highway 34 and the 402 exits. Here are the updates from Colorado State Patrol as they worked on clearing up the jackknifed semi-mess.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
Windsor, CO

99.9 The Point

