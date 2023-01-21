During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on if he was asked to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia…. “I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO