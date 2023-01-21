No. 5 UConn blasts Butler for 10th straight win

STORRS -- When Geno Auriemma took over as coach of the UConn women's basketball team in 1985, the longest winning streak in Huskies' history was five.

It took six games into his tenure to break that mark as UConn started his first year 7-0 before finishing 12-15.

Over the years, the Huskies have put together the top three winning streaks in NCAA history: 111 (Nov. 23, 2014 to March 27, 2017), 90 (Nov. 16, 2008 to Dec. 28, 2010), and 70 (Nov. 9, 2001 to March 10, 2003). Their 47-game winning streak (March 23, 2013 to Nov. 14, 2014) ranks fifth behind No. 4 Louisiana Tech (54).