Stanford Daily
University contests presentation of ProPublica’s claim that Stanford still possesses Native American remains
When investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica published “The Repatriation Project,” a comprehensive effort to track the museums and universities that still have Native American remains, the reporting made waves for its finding that numerous prestigious institutions still have the remains of thousands of people. Stanford was not exempt, with...
Stanford Daily
Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests
Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
Stanford Daily
How a Stanford rabbit lost its tail to a bike and other animal stories
Much to students’ amazement, animal encounters on campus have become as much of a Stanford quirk as CS106A enrollments — abundant and showing no signs of slowing down. After the previous two installments (see about intruding raccoons and spraying skunks) of this series, hearing more quirky stories warranted a third.
Stanford Daily
Stanford Piano prodigal son returns: Jon Nakamatsu begins teaching in music department
One fateful day in 1990, an undergraduate in his junior year who had never been around the Stanford music department strolled into the Stanford Concerto Competition and stole the show. He won that year with his famed Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 performance. In 1997, he went on to become the first American in 16 years to win the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. This (now, not-so-unknown) mystery pianist is none other than Jon Nakamatsu B.A. ’91 M.A. ’92, who has returned to campus to teach Stanford students this winter quarter.
Stanford Daily
A rural perspective in the limelight: The Stanford Rural Development Panel
Isaac Nehring ’26 felt like a geographic minority at Stanford as one of only six first-year students from Montana. Hoping to address a lack of discussion regarding rural issues at Stanford, Nehring organized the Stanford Rural Development Panel on Jan. 19. The event centered around conversations on green energy, land rights, health access and utilities in rural communities.
Stanford Daily
Victim of Half Moon Bay mass shooting sent to Stanford Medical Center
This article contains graphic descriptions of violence and a reference to suicide. A victim of the Half Moon Bay shootings arrived at the Stanford Medical Center in critical condition at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Stanford Health Care spokesperson. The suspect of the shootings, which left seven others dead, is in custody and will be arraigned in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Stanford Daily
Protected Identity Harm report filed as screenshot of student reading ‘Mein Kampf’ circulates
A Protected Identity Harm report has been filed after the circulation of a Snapchat screenshot of a student reading “Mein Kampf,” the autobiographical manifesto of Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, according to an email sent to Jewish students Sunday by Rabbi Jessica Kirschner and Rabbi Laurie Hahn Tapper.
Stanford Daily
Graduate School of Business receives bomb threat
The Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) received a bomb threat, according to an email sent to business school students Monday morning. No threat was ultimately identified by police, the email said. Bernadette DeRafael and Lee Redmon of the GSB’s Risk Team, who sent the email, noted that the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) investigated the situation and inspected the GSB buildings as part of the search.
Stanford Daily
Kayumanggi revives a cappella group, preserves Pilipinx arts
Mikey Tupaz ’25 biked past a group of tinikling dancers on Wilbur Field in his freshman year; the dancers invited him to join. A year later, Tupaz is still coming back, and the club has become an integral part of his Stanford experience. The dancers were part of Kayumanggi,...
