Snider takes home SAC wrestling title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in three seasons, Snider earned a SAC wrestling title during Saturday’s conference meet at Kilmer Court.

The Panthers topped Bishop Dwenger, who won the last two SAC meets, with a team score of 282 points. Bishop Dwenger finished with a team score of 254.

Among the top wrestlers on Saturday was Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo, who continues to add to her impressive prep career. The 2-time girls state champion pinned her opponent in quick fashion to win a conference championship in the 106-pound weight class.

With Saturday’s meet in the rearview mirror, wrestling teams now prepare for the IHSAA sectional meets, which are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28.

Scroll below for the complete results of Saturday’s SAC conference meet:

