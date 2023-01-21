Read full article on original website
Ce’Cile Lashes ‘Choppa’ Culture After Usain Bolt Lost US$12 Million In SSL Fraud
Bad Gyal Ce’Cile is bashing those who promote scamming after retired sprinter Usain Bolt was defrauded of almost J$2 billion (US$12 million) by employees at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). “I hope .. people that have benefitted from scamming.. and promote scamming and say nothing wrong with choppa lifestyle...
Usain Bolt Reportedly Lost Millions in $1.2 Billion Jamaican Wealth Management Fraud
The firm is under investigation by the Financial Services Commission, the country's securities and pension regulator.
Skatta Burrell On Usain Bolt’s SSL Case: “Taking People’s Hard Earned Income Must Not Be Exalted Nor Celebrated”
Dancehall producer Skatta Burrell has called for Jamaicans to desist from glorifying scamming and the theft of other people’s property, especially in light of track icon Usain Bolt reportedly falling victim to embezzlers. The Downsound producer’s comments have come in light of the news that Bolt had reportedly been...
Usain Bolt Draws For Bounty Killer Lyrics, Warns Of PR Distractions In SSL Saga
Drawing for Bounty Killer lyrics, sprint legend Usain Bolt seems to have said all he needed to amidst the ongoing multibillion-dollar fraud debacle with Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). In posts to Instagram and Twitter yesterday, Bolt shared a black and white headshot of himself staring directly into a camera,...
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Gage Weighs In On Usain Bolts’ Stolen Money With New Song ‘SSL’
As controversy continues to swirl around the Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), the investment firm now at the center of a massive fraud investigation involving over a billion dollars, Dancehall entertainers have begun to weigh in on the scandal, adding their ‘two cents’ to a lively debate. The...
