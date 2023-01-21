ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets And Hawks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to available, while Cody Martin and LaMelo Ball have been ruled out.

On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Hornets have ruled out James Bouknight, Kai Jones, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Theo Maledon.

LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin are doubtful, while Gordon Hayward is probable.

As for the Hawks, they will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic and Donovan Williams for the game.

NBA's official injury report

The Hornets come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-34 record in 46 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games but coming off a 122-117 victory over the Houston Rockets (on the road in Texas) on Wednesday evening.

On the road, the Hornets have a 7-18 record in the 25 games they have played away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

One of the biggest reasons for their struggles is that their best player (Ball) has only played in 22 of their 46 games.

As for the Hawks, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-22 record in 46 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

In addition, the Hawks are good at home, with a 13-9 record in 22 games hosted at State Farm Arena.

This will be the second night of a back-to-back as they defeated Julius Randle and the New York Knicks 139-124 on Friday at home.

