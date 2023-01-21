'Do good, people': Man returns $5,000 to Elkhart McDonald's in viral TikTok

ELKHART — Some people have to ask for ketchup packets in their fast food order, but Josiah Vargas opened his sausage McMuffin order in the drive-thru and got way more than he'd requested.

Vargas recorded his discovery and his trip to a McDonald’s in Elkhart to return the windfall. His TikTok video has been viewed more than 2 million times since its post earlier this week.

The video shows him in his car in a McDonald's parking lot with small plastic bags of cash, surmising it was the store’s bank deposit, and asking, "Why would you do this to me? Do you know how bad I want this money?”

Then he walks into the restaurant to return the large plastic McDonald’s bag containing the bills, jokingly asking “You guys laundering money out here?”

Store workers were thrilled with the return of the cash.

“Josiah’s actions are an inspiration to us all and we are eternally grateful for him returning our bank deposit," store owner Estephan Awad told IndyStar in a released statement.

McDonald’s team members can be heard in the video expressing relief upon seeing the money.

“This is a blessing from God,” one says. “I really want to give you a hug.”

Vargas said he got more than that.

In the video, Vargas shared that he got free McDonald’s for a month and $200.

“Do good, people. Return $5,000 and get $200 and free McDonald's for a month,” he said. “It’s a good trade value …and maybe a viral TikTok.”

