Athens, GA

Short-handed Vanderbilt basketball hangs on vs Georgia for first SEC road win of season

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Vanderbilt basketball ended Georgia's perfect home record Saturday.

The Commodores, after scoring nearly at will all game, struggled offensively at the end of the second half and let Georgia back into the game. Leading by four with 5.7 seconds left, Vanderbilt fouled Jabri Abdur-Rahim on a 3-pointer and he made all three free throws. The Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) stopped the Bulldogs' final 3-point attempt to seal an 85-82 win, Vanderbilt's first on the road in the conference.

Lee Dort was out with a stress fracture in his foot in addition to Liam Robbins, who earlier suffered a bone bruise in his ankle, leaving the Commodores thin in the post. But it didn't matter against Georgia (13-5, 3-3). which had won its first 10 games at Stegeman Coliseum.

Hot-shooting start

Vanderbilt shot 67% from three in the first half as Myles Stute, Jordan Wright, Paul Lewis and Trey Thomas each hit two triples. Stute broke out of an earlier shooting slump with the deluge.

This came despite Georgia being one of the top 3-point defensive teams in the country. Playing smaller lineups, the Commodores were able to penetrate inside with their guards who excelled both at taking the ball to the basket and kicking out to the perimeter.

Back-and-forth second half

Both teams shot well in the second half, frequently trading blows.

Georgia cut the Commodores' lead to three multiple times in the second half, but Bulldogs coach Mike White was given a technical foul for complaining to the officials. Vanderbilt made both free throws and got a three-point play on the ensuing possession.

The Commodores led by 12 in the second half before Georgia whittled the lead again.

Smaller lineups

With both Dort and Robbins unavailable, Stackhouse was forced to rely primarily on Quentin Millora-Brown at center, but when he was out, Stackhouse also went to several smaller lineups, including one with Stute at center. Although the smaller lineups struggled to rebound, Vanderbilt found plenty of shooting and ball-handling there.

Ezra Manjon played well at point guard, penetrating off the dribble with his quickness, finding mid-range shots and playing tough defense on star Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts.

