Camarillo, CA

Letters to the editor: Immigration process; gun ownership

By Ventura County Star
By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
Citizenship requires compliance

Drs. Damooei and Apfelthaler's editorial deserves a response. As a legal immigrant’s son, I understand their concerns. Some I disagree with. My grandfather’s broken words to my father on arrival were “we speak English now; we are in America.” That was the first of many steps to legal residency, work permits, and citizenship.

Many of our county's “undocumented workers” are here illegally. They did not go through prior processes preventing multiple contagious diseases from entering, or returning those sent here as indentured servants, or those who could not prove self-support.

Our country prospered from the millions who came through this process. Illegal immigrants do have a high work ethic supporting themselves and sending billions of dollars to their home countries, funds that might benefit our economy. The higher ratio of younger persons is listed as an asset; could it be that these younger workers provide Social Security and Medicare dollars to support our legal senior population?

Illegals may never become eligible for these benefits considering that both programs will run dry soon. The authors note the educational attainments of our illegal immigrant population but do not state whether those are realized, especially since 11% do not attend school despite the absence of any barriers in California to doing so.

The authors are distressed that people could live here over 20 years and still be illegal, unauthorized, or undocumented. I am likewise astonished. As the offspring of a parent who made maximum efforts to immigrate and become a citizen, why have these folks not done so?

I agree with the authors on one point. Before our laws, there is no difference amongst our country’s inhabitants. But citizenship with all its privileges and responsibilities is not a matter of geographic residence, rather of full willing compliance with nationhood’s requirements.

Nicholas Bednarski, Camarillo

Gun ownership is a problem

Re: Ron Van Dyck’s Jan. Jan. 17 letter, “One law could fix gun violence”:

Remember back in the 1970s and 1980s there were those bumper stickers “Guns Don’t Kill People, People Do”? Well, it seems that Mr. Van Dyck has fast-forwarded over all we’ve learned about gun violence since then and in his letter states, “The gun is not the problem, the person is.”

After all the accidental deaths, the school shootings, the suicides, the domestic homicides and the “stand your ground” shootings, we all know that legal gun ownership is a problem. Just look at all the studies showing that gun violence is highest in states with the least robust gun control laws. No, Mr. Van Dyck it isn’t “that simple.” It’s complicated.

Annie Winch, Ventura

Tom Heaphy
2d ago

legal gun ownership is no problem. It does save the lives of many every day. Criminal use of firearms is a problem. Until liberals embrace the idea of removing criminals from society it will remain a problem.

Martin Z.
2d ago

The problem I have is that they want to force Americans to their ways and customs. Another problem is why do people wave the Mexican flag with so much pride if you were fleeing Mexico because it was so dangerous and you couldn't make a life there. Don't ever disrespect our American flag and wave the flag of another country!! That's wrong! If it's so great then go back!!

china briben
2d ago

deport!...just say it...it's the only solution...No more sissy fantasy land funny money, or funny numbers.... We don't have money for these people..... we never did.......we're already living on borrowed time and money as a nation....You cannot borrow or spend your way into prosperity.

