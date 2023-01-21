Land exchange approval near Green Mountain Reservoir met with applause from government officials, concern from advocacy groups

Read full article on original website
Colorado Parks and Wildlife pushes for full winter closure on Haymaker Trail
Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail, but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee. The committee...
Letter to the Editor: Shame on county officials for polarizing our neighborhoods
Shame on you, Summit Board of County Commissioners, for polarizing our neighborhoods. Shame on you for pitting local against local, neighbor against neighbor and the entitled local against our respectful short-term rental guests. Shame on you for creating a tattle tale line instead of having neighbors reach out to neighbors. Shame on you for discouraging tourism in a resort area where all of our jobs are directly or indirectly tied to the millions of dollars tourism brings to Summit County. Shame on you for trying to take money out of locals’ pockets and food off their tables with silly regulation. Shame on you for not recognizing that the housing problem has existed for 30 years in the county. Shame on you for destroying property values of those locals who have sacrificed to own a house in a very expensive place. Shame on you for seeking your own agenda and not listening to the will of the people that own homes in Summit County.
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
Boulder County women mark Roe v. Wade anniversary, renew fight
Sunday marked 50 years since Roe v. Wade was decided. Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional protection for abortion, so on Saturday, women gathered to continue the fight toward women’s equity. Marisa Dirks, media and communications coordinator for the Longmont Area Democrats, was a co-organizer of...
What are the rules of hunting mountain lions in Colorado?
Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe recently killed a large mountain lion. When it comes to hunting mountain lions in Colorado, there are many rules.
2 Summit County ski resorts open 100% of their terrain, and others are not far behind thanks to consistent snowstorms this season
The high reaches of Summit County’s skiable terrain are filling up with soft snow as gullies, chutes and bowls collect powder thanks to back-to-back snowstorms and consistent precipitation as peak season nears. Two resorts are now reporting 100% of their trails open, and many others aren’t far behind.
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
This week in history Jan. 20, 1923: Foote honored at service, ore ready for shipment, school is back in session
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 13, 1923. On Friday, there were 15 box cars on the ore spurs at the depot, loading or loaded with ore ready for shipment. The cars were loaded as follows: eight cars loaded with zinc-blended concentrates and five cars of lead-iron concentrates from the Wellington Mines company’s property, with two cars loaded with silver ore from the “Hick’s property’ lease on Gibson Hill.
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Skier rescues and deaths, the latest snow report and marjuana potency
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Afternoon rescue mission turns into 8-hour scramble to save an out-of-bounds skier at Steamboat Resort. A skier who exited Steamboat Resort through a backcountry gate prompted an eight-hour search involving both...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Denver metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro using data from Zillow.
Shutdown of Suncor refinery doesn’t cool criticisms, even as motorists brace for sharp fuel hike
A complete shutdown of Suncor’s Commerce City refinery for repairs after two fires and damage from extreme weather hasn’t mollified activists, who argue that the public health remains compromised and the plant should be permanently closed. Located in an industrial area on Brighton Boulevard, some 3 miles north...
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
The International Snow Sculpture Championships are back! What to know.
A dozen massive blocks of snow will soon be transformed into intricate works of art by people from all over the world during the 2023 International Snow Sculpture Championships.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Evidence of Cloud Nine alcohol consumption at center of skier suit over Aspen Highlands collision
ASPEN — A legal battle over the admission of evidence indicating a man drank alcohol before he collided with another skier is playing out in a lawsuit that casts the spotlight on skiing after partying at Cloud Nine Bistro at Aspen Highlands. Following 90 minutes of oral arguments among...
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Jeffco considers giving 20 acres of fairgrounds land to the Westernaires
The youth horseback precision drill team known as the Westernaires has long called the Jefferson County Fairgrounds its home, and an advisory committee is now suggesting that the group be given 20 acres of the land there for no charge. But there is some pushback to the idea. Appearing at the National Western Stock Show and other events, the Westernairers are a precious bit of Americana with a salute to Western heritage. They were founded more than 70 years ago. "We would like to see them remain in Jefferson County. Transferring this property to them seems like a course of...
Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low
Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
