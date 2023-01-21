Land exchange approval near Green Mountain Reservoir met with applause from government officials, concern from advocacy groups

Shame on you, Summit Board of County Commissioners, for polarizing our neighborhoods. Shame on you for pitting local against local, neighbor against neighbor and the entitled local against our respectful short-term rental guests. Shame on you for creating a tattle tale line instead of having neighbors reach out to neighbors. Shame on you for discouraging tourism in a resort area where all of our jobs are directly or indirectly tied to the millions of dollars tourism brings to Summit County. Shame on you for trying to take money out of locals’ pockets and food off their tables with silly regulation. Shame on you for not recognizing that the housing problem has existed for 30 years in the county. Shame on you for destroying property values of those locals who have sacrificed to own a house in a very expensive place. Shame on you for seeking your own agenda and not listening to the will of the people that own homes in Summit County.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO