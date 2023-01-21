In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.

