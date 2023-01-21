ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nittanysportsnow.com

The Penn State Daily Notebook- Several Football Offers, Robbie Gould Keeps Getting it Done in the Playoffs

Update (3:57 PM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Mario Buford (2024), a four-star defensive back from DeSoto High School in Texas. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Buford also has offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue and Washington.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Outlet Projects Pitt-Penn State NCAA Tournament Matchup in Dayton

Penn State basketball fans would love it if the team made the NCAA Tournament, and playing Pitt in Dayton, Ohio, would be a solid bonus. It just might happen this March. “The Field of 68,” a college basketball media network, projects 12 seeds Penn State and Pitt to go at it in a First Four matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State

In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football: Looking at the Future of “LBU”

ANTHONY SPECA (‘24) Let’s start with the most recent linebacker commit. Speca, who committed to Penn State last week, is an in-state player who comes from a winning background. In his three years at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the team has gone to the district championship game each time and won the title in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PWO David Kency Jr. Commits to Penn State

Penn State has received a preferred walk-on commitment from David Kency Jr. (2023), a running back from Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, Louisiana. Kency was one of many high school players who visited Penn State this past weekend. Kency was a two-time first-team All-District performer in both football and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Going to Be Difficult’: 2024 Pa Lineman Ryan Cory Adds Penn State to Long Offer List

The recruiting trajectory of Ryan Cory continued to rise this afternoon as he landed another big offer. The 2024 three-star offensive lineman from Pine-Richland High School in Western Pennsylvania left Penn State’s Junior Day with an offer. Cory (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) received the news from Nittany Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and Pittsburgh area recruiter Terry Smith.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Moshannon Valley hires new varsity football coach

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach. Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a […]
MOSHANNON, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Peyton Lewis: Penn State ‘Hard Place To Pass Up’ after Offer

Prior to making his first trip to State College this weekend for Penn State junior day, Peyton Lewis told Nittany Sports Now that he was excited about where his recruitment was headed. The junior running back from Salem High School in Salem, Virginia was seeing his recruitment heating up with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Virginia RB Peyton Lewis Hoping for Offer During Penn State Junior Day

A good number of players attending Penn State’s Junior Day this weekend hold offers from the Nittany Lions. One player that doesn’t fall into that category, but would love to receive one, has seen his recruitment trend upwards lately. Peyton Lewis (6’1″, 190-pounds) has six Division I offers: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Liberty.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career

In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Nebraska

Penn State basketball is coming off a heartbreaking three-point loss at Wisconsin this past Wednesday. The team is favored to beat Nebraska at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon. Here are five things to know before the game. 1. BACK TO .500. Penn State’s Big Ten season has been up-and-down...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Andrew Funk Leads Penn State to Wire-to-Wire Win Over Nebraska 76-65

Andrew Funk led all scorers with 23 points and five 3-pointers as the Penn State men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire and beat Nebraska 76-65 on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State (13-6 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) started the game on a 10-0 run in the game’s first 2:16...
LINCOLN, NE
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA

