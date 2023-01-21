Read full article on original website
The Penn State Daily Notebook- Several Football Offers, Robbie Gould Keeps Getting it Done in the Playoffs
Update (3:57 PM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Mario Buford (2024), a four-star defensive back from DeSoto High School in Texas. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Buford also has offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue and Washington.
Outlet Projects Pitt-Penn State NCAA Tournament Matchup in Dayton
Penn State basketball fans would love it if the team made the NCAA Tournament, and playing Pitt in Dayton, Ohio, would be a solid bonus. It just might happen this March. “The Field of 68,” a college basketball media network, projects 12 seeds Penn State and Pitt to go at it in a First Four matchup.
North Carolina 3-Star WR Terrell Anderson ‘Knew the Offer Would Eventually Come’ from Penn State
In the last 24 hours, Penn State hired Marques Hagans, their new wide receivers coach, and zeroed in on a wide receiver that they’d like Hagans to eventually coach. On Monday morning, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6’3″, 185-pound wideout has previously received offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
Penn State Football: Looking at the Future of “LBU”
ANTHONY SPECA (‘24) Let’s start with the most recent linebacker commit. Speca, who committed to Penn State last week, is an in-state player who comes from a winning background. In his three years at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the team has gone to the district championship game each time and won the title in 2020.
PWO David Kency Jr. Commits to Penn State
Penn State has received a preferred walk-on commitment from David Kency Jr. (2023), a running back from Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, Louisiana. Kency was one of many high school players who visited Penn State this past weekend. Kency was a two-time first-team All-District performer in both football and...
‘Going to Be Difficult’: 2024 Pa Lineman Ryan Cory Adds Penn State to Long Offer List
The recruiting trajectory of Ryan Cory continued to rise this afternoon as he landed another big offer. The 2024 three-star offensive lineman from Pine-Richland High School in Western Pennsylvania left Penn State’s Junior Day with an offer. Cory (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) received the news from Nittany Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and Pittsburgh area recruiter Terry Smith.
Moshannon Valley hires new varsity football coach
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach. Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a […]
Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions trounce Spartans 34-6 in Rec Hall
The No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions demolish Michigan State 34-6 in front of a packed Rec Hall crowd. The Penn State Wrestling Nittany Lions were back at it on Sunday afternoon as they were set to clash with the Michigan State Spartans in the friendly confines of Rec Hall.
Van Ness, Bravo-Young Score Pinfalls as Penn State Dominates Michigan State 36-6
Penn State continued to dominate in Big Ten wrestling action by defeating Michigan State 34-6 on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall. Penn State remains undefeated at 10-0 on the season as they won eight out of the ten matches in the meet. The first match of the dual meet put...
Peyton Lewis: Penn State ‘Hard Place To Pass Up’ after Offer
Prior to making his first trip to State College this weekend for Penn State junior day, Peyton Lewis told Nittany Sports Now that he was excited about where his recruitment was headed. The junior running back from Salem High School in Salem, Virginia was seeing his recruitment heating up with...
Virginia RB Peyton Lewis Hoping for Offer During Penn State Junior Day
A good number of players attending Penn State’s Junior Day this weekend hold offers from the Nittany Lions. One player that doesn’t fall into that category, but would love to receive one, has seen his recruitment trend upwards lately. Peyton Lewis (6’1″, 190-pounds) has six Division I offers: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Liberty.
Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career
In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
‘It Snuck Through’: Penn State Hockey Forward Christian Sarlo Breaks Down Winning Goal
Penn State men’s hockey forward Christian Sarlo’s Saturday night could have been defined by a controversial play. During the second period of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, Sarlo appeared to get tripped near Notre Dame’s wide open net. This disrupted a big scoring opportunity with Penn State down 2-1.
Is There a Doctor in the House? Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry on His Love for Dr. Pepper
Penn State won by 11 over Nebraska Saturday afternoon in what has been a jam-packed weekend of athletics in State College, but it was a particular doctor reference head coach Micah Shrewsberry that had people in stitches. Not literally, of course. And it’s not technically a real doctor he mentioned....
State of Penn State: The Quarterbacks
Drew Allar and Beau Pribula form a dynamic pair. But do the Lions need another QB?
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Nebraska
Penn State basketball is coming off a heartbreaking three-point loss at Wisconsin this past Wednesday. The team is favored to beat Nebraska at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon. Here are five things to know before the game. 1. BACK TO .500. Penn State’s Big Ten season has been up-and-down...
Andrew Funk Leads Penn State to Wire-to-Wire Win Over Nebraska 76-65
Andrew Funk led all scorers with 23 points and five 3-pointers as the Penn State men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire and beat Nebraska 76-65 on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State (13-6 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) started the game on a 10-0 run in the game’s first 2:16...
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
‘We Know we Have the Best Fans in College Hockey’: Gadowsky, Penn State Hockey Players Grateful for Record Crowds
Penn State men’s hockey set a Pegula Ice Arena attendance record Friday night, with 6,588 fans. Unfortunately, the night didn’t end with a win. Despite outshooting Notre Dame, 53-24, Penn State lost 2-1. Saturday night, Penn State broke the attendance record again, with 6,566 turning out. For a...
Can Happy Valley become a craft beer destination? New brewers on the scene hope so
Over the past several decades, Happy Valley has steadily been growing its brew scene.
